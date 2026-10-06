National resilience is no longer counted in divisions or measured by the size of an arsenal. It is the capacity of a state and its society to absorb shock, reorder priorities and protect the essentials of life before a crisis emerges. Force can hold a border. Resilience holds the state.

That distinction is easy to miss and costly to ignore. Power is what a country possesses: an army, revenue, oil, location, alliances. Resilience is the disciplined use of those assets — management, awareness and will. One is a stock. The other is a system. A state may look formidable and still fail the first serious test if it has not built institutions, fortified its society or tied its security to food, water and knowledge. Another may appear less demonstrative and still endure because it knows when to use what it has and refuses to mortgage that choice to a proxy or a single outside path.

Resilience is not a slogan for the wall. It changes as the threat changes. Comprehensive national security is no longer the guarding of frontiers alone. It is social awareness, economic stamina, crisis management, the protection of digital infrastructure and the refusal to let an internal dispute become a gap others exploit. Borders are defended by force. States are defended by resilience.

The record of the wider region is a warning. Over recent decades, outside powers, aided in some Arab capitals by local leaderships, dismantled the sources of strength until peoples were left dependent on imported food, water and energy. That dismantling was not done by artillery alone. Institutions were disabled. Agriculture, food production and basic industry were weakened. Decision-making was tied to rent rather than output. Elites were turned from builders into brokers. A state that cannot feed its people, generate its energy or manage its water holds an incomplete sovereignty, however high its flag flies.

A state that cannot feed its people, generate its energy or manage its water holds an incomplete sovereignty Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

Saudi Arabia and the Gulf are a different case. Wealth attracts ambition and a disturbed neighborhood is often fed by external calculations over finance, arms and energy markets. The Kingdom has nevertheless held its stability through flexibility, prudent leadership and habits accumulated over more than three centuries. That stability is neither a geographic accident nor a gift of the international moment. Survival at the heart of the Arabian Peninsula is not secured by rhetoric. It is secured by pacing firmness and de-escalation, building strength and refusing a war whose timing others choose.

The pillars cannot substitute for one another. Political resilience is not a multiplicity of speeches. It is institutions that can decide, execute and review, and a state that does not stop functioning when a market shakes or a region is disturbed.

Security resilience is competent agencies, the fight against terrorism and the closing of any path that would turn the interior into a proxy arena — though hard security fails if society is left to rumor and hostile narrative.

Economic resilience is diversified income, adequate reserves, supply chains that do not snap at the first disturbance in a strait and development finance that does not turn debt into a political leash.

Social resilience is cohesion, narrower disparities and trust built on delivery: responsible criticism that protects rather than demolishes and a national story clear enough that the vacuum is not filled by someone else’s.

Above these stands the resilience of resources. Food, water, energy and data are not soft development themes. They are strategic in an arid environment and an unsettled neighborhood. Whoever does not command the decision over what the country eats, drinks, powers and knows holds an incomplete decision, however large the arsenal. Strengthening that resilience is not a government task alone. It is shared stability: the state, the private sector, universities, thinkers, the media and a citizen who understands that daily endurance is part of the endurance of the country.

The Kingdom is not facing a single threat. It is facing a strategic shift. When land power rose against maritime control in an earlier age, the heart of the peninsula entered the contest, including the blocking of railways that might have linked Eurasia. Geography does not relent. Whoever holds the routes of trade and energy holds balances wider than his own borders. History repeats the logic with new instruments: yesterday’s railways, today’s corridors, energy flows and data routes.

Those who live at the center of the region calculate twice: when force must be deterred and when the state must be preserved Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed

Why, then, is Saudi Arabia targeted? First, because its leadership imposed another path of development and declined the habit of treating war as a tool for managing the international system. Second, because the Two Holy Mosques confer a global religious standing that cannot be bought and cannot be administered from outside the peninsula. Third, because of the weight of the economy, above all in energy, alongside wider partnerships east and west and the steady building of the non-oil base.

That is strategic independence: cooperation with major powers without capture by a single track. A development path, and overland commercial connectivity, unsettles interests long accustomed to setting the region’s equations. Those who prefer an open crisis and a consumer market do not welcome a state that treats development as a sovereign project.

Saudi policy has combined firmness with controlled pacing. Security was not handed to an armed proxy. An adversary was not allowed to set the hour of war or the shape of peace. Defensive capability was kept and de-escalation was prioritized when it served the national interest. That is not hesitation. It is the management of consequences. War is an easy decision for those who do not pay for it on their own land, in their own markets and inside their own society. Those who live at the center of the region calculate twice: when force must be deterred and when the state must be preserved.

The Arab world holds immense wealth under the sand. Oil and gas alone make the point. Arab states retain a substantial share of global oil reserves, led by Saudi Arabia with about 267 billion barrels of proven reserves and followed by large holdings in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Algeria and Libya. In gas, Qatar leads, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Algeria also central to the global balance. Both are principal sources of hard currency and in some producing states the figures are exceptional relative to the population. Wealth that is not turned into productive, institutional and scientific capacity remains a target for the covetous, not a shield for its owners.

Beside it stands human wealth: large labor forces in Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, and a population now above 500 million across a connected expanse of more than 14 million sq. km, from the ocean to the Gulf. Area and demographic continuity are an opportunity if they become integrated in food, water, energy, industry and knowledge. They are a burden if they remain in a market of consumption and appeal. Arab resilience will not be produced by wishing or by mutual blame. It will be produced by binding resources to people, people to institutions and institutions to a strategy longer than an oil cycle or a passing regional crisis.

Awareness is part of defense. The contest is no longer settled on the field alone. It is settled in the narrative, in trust and in the public’s ability to tell responsible criticism from destructive doubt and a partnership of peers from disguised dependence. Stating our positions is a strategic duty, not media luxury. Those who do not tell their own story will have it told for them. Fortifying the home front is therefore not surveillance alone. It is education, honest speech, development and a citizen’s share in the cost — unity preserved, information war refused and food, water and digital security understood as an extension of dignity, not a technical file kept at a distance.

Power remains necessary. But it is not sufficient. Resilience is the daily work of adapting, fortifying the interior, diversifying the economy, protecting food, water and data, and forming citizens who can tell noisy power from quiet endurance. Saudi Arabia has chosen to be an actor rather than an arena, to build independence through development rather than dependence, and to cooperate without being captured.

In a region whose routes and markets are being redrawn, the rule is simple. Resilience neglected in peace will not appear, ready-made, in crisis. Those who manage land, people, resources and decisions will still be standing when the arsenals have finished making their noise.

Dr. Turki Faisal Al-Rasheed is a researcher in strategic studies and public leadership and the author of “Saudi Arabia’s Transformation: Uncertainty and Sustainability” (Routledge, 2026). X: @TurkiFRasheed

This article is drawn from “The Food-Water-Security Nexus: Resilience and Sustainable Governance in Saudi Arabia and the Arab World,” planned for publication by Routledge in 2027.