China says Uighur award nomination is ‘supporting terrorism’

UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to try on Tuesday to stop parliament shutdown

LONDON: British Labour opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said politicians would try to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s planned extended shutdown of parliament as soon as they returned to Westminster after their summer break.

“What we are going to do is try to politically stop him (Johnson) on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down parliament in this utterly crucial period,” Corbyn told reporters. He added: “We believe we can do it.”

Corbyn said that a second referendum on Scottish independence — a key goal of potential allies in the Scottish National Party — would not be an early priority for Labour if it entered government.

The move by Johnson to suspend Parliament could make it more likely that Britain falls out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal, wreaking havoc for people and businesses.

The decision was slammed by some as being dictatorial, but Brexit supporters cheered it as a decisive move to finally bring the country out of the EU three years after the 2016 referendum.

(With agencies)