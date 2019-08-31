You are here

  • Home
  • Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans
﻿

Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans

1 / 4
Anti-Brexit protestors demonstrate at Whitehall in London, Britain, August 31, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 4
An anti-Brexit protestor holds signs as she demonstrates at Whitehall in London, Britain, August 31, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 4
Anti-Brexit protestors hold signs as they demonstrate at Whitehall in London, Britain, August 31, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Anti-Brexit protestors demonstrate outside the gates of Downing Street at Whitehall in London, Britain, August 31, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans

  • The crowds were galvanized by Johnson’s decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected
  • Johnson’s shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Crowds are gathering in London and other major British cities to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament for part of the period before the Brexit deadline in two months.
Several thousand protesters gathered near Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street in central London, while others protested in in Belfast, York and others cities to show determination to block a "no deal" Brexit.
The crowds were galvanized by Johnson's decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected.
In London, they chanted: "Boris Johnson, shame on you." Some carried signs saying: "Stop the Coup" in reference to what they say is a move that threatens democracy.
The protests have been organized by the anti-Brexit group Another Europe Is Possible and by Momentum, which is allied with the opposition Labour Party. The group is urging its membership to "occupy bridges and blockade roads."
Organizers say protests are planned in more than 30 locations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Johnson's plan is also being opposed by some in Parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.
Their task will be made more difficult if Johnson's plan to shut Parliament for part of the time period before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is carried out. Johnson's supporters may well be able to delay any proposed legislation from being enacted in time.
The shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases scheduled to be heard next week.
The prime minister, who helped lead the successful Brexit referendum campaign, says his government is actively pursuing a new deal with EU leaders and claims opposition to his policy will make it harder to wring concessions from Europe.

Topics: Brexit Boris Johnson

Related

0
World
Britain has ‘nothing credible’ to replace Brexit backstop: Ireland
0
World
British PM Johnson to restrict parliament time before Brexit

Protesters set large barricade on fire near Hong Kong police HQ

Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Protesters set large barricade on fire near Hong Kong police HQ

  • But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colorful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong
  • Police fired a water cannon and rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Protesters set fire to a large roadblock near Hong Kong police headquarters on Saturday, sending billows of black smoke into the night sky.
The group used plastic bollards, metal fencing and seating from a nearby sports ground to build the barricade before starting the blaze in the central district of Wan Chai.

Earlier, police fired water cannon and tear gas to clear protesters from outside the city’s parliament on Saturday, as demonstrators defied a ban on rallying and the arrests of leading activists to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.
Police had banned the demonstration on security grounds, then organizers had canceled it, after last weekend saw some of the most violent clashes in months of political turmoil.
But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colorful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island anyway, blocking roads and chanting “reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”
Chaos engulfed the financial heart of the city, with hardcore protesters throwing rocks, starting fires and shining laser pens at a rank of police behind a barricade at the city parliament known as the Legislative Council (LegCo).
Police fired a water cannon and rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters, who hit back with a barrage of molotov cocktails that left fires burning.
As dusk drew in, protesters smashed through the barrier outside the parliament building, but were repelled by tear gas and jets of blue-colored liquid fired from the water cannon.
Local media reported the color spray aimed to make it easier to identify suspects.
The LegCo. was stormed on July 1 — the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British to Chinese rule.
Earlier on Saturday protesters marched by the official residence of Hong Kong’s embattled Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, who is the focal point of anger after trying to pass a bill which would have allowed extradition to China.
“I’m prepared for the consequences of coming out,” said one protester, who gave his name as Jay, adding “Hong Kongers have the right to assembly.”
Opposition to the extradition bill — now suspended but not permanently withdrawn — has brought much of Hong Kong to the streets.
The protests have expanded into a wider pro-democracy call and a rejection of attempts by Beijing to curtail the freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory.
Protesters were in defiant mood throughout Saturday, which marked the fifth anniversary of Beijing’s rejection of a call for universal suffrage for Hong Kong that sparked the 79-day “Umbrella Movement” in 2014.
“I’m not afraid to come out here today,” said another 25-year-old protester who gave his surname as Ng.
Many protesters are determined not to let the new movement fizzle out as the Umbrella protests did.
“It’s ‘now or never’ for Hong Kong,” said a 33-year-old accountant who gave her surname as Wong.
“I’m a mother-of-two. They didn’t come today but their grandmother did. We’re defending the right of assembly for the next generation in Hong Kong.”
At least five high-profile activists and three lawmakers were arrested on Friday in a sweep aimed at defanging Saturday’s rally.
Rights groups say the tactics are cribbed directly from Beijing’s protest playbook.
Two of the Umbrella Movement’s leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were among those arrested, charged and bailed for “inciting others to take part in unauthorized assembly.”
The European Union’s diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the developments were “extremely worrying,” while US President Donald Trump said his economic pressure on China was forcing Beijing to take a more moderate line in Hong Kong.
In an attempt to sidestep Saturday’s protest ban, crowds earlier carried Christian crosses and sang “Hallelujah” in religious gatherings — which do not require the same stringent permission from authorities.
The demonstrators, who have earned a reputation for their creativity and unpredictability, also called for “mass shopping trips” in the city center.
On Saturday morning, LIHKG, the Reddit-like forum used by protesters to communicate, reported via Twitter that its app had suffered the “largest attack it has ever seen.”
Police on Friday confirmed three lawmakers — and a district councillor — had been arrested over their alleged actions in previous protests, but denied the sweep was timed specifically to weaken the weekend’s protests.
More than 900 people have been arrested since June in connection to protests.
Hong Kong’s crisis-hit government has refused to back down over the protests, which have seen millions march peacefully through the streets but also hardcore groups of radical protesters hurl bricks and petrol bombs at police armed with tear gas and rubber bullets.
The violence has damaged Hong Kong’s reputation for stability and prosperity.
China has responded with a campaign of intimidation. State media on Friday reported that fresh military anti-riot drills were held across the border in Shenzhen.

Topics: police Hong Kong

Related

0
World
Hong Kong police round up activists as mass rally called-off
0
World
Hong Kong protesters denounce Cathay Pacific for firing cabin crew

Latest updates

Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans
0
Montenegro’s luxury Luštica Bay, a waterfront home away from home
0
Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi
0
Protesters set large barricade on fire near Hong Kong police HQ
0
Sudan’s ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.