Alibaba dials up luxury push with $2bn buy of Netease e-commerce arm

Kaola, launched by NetEase in 2015, aggressively targets shoppers in China by offering products from top brands such as Gucci, Shisheido and Burberry. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Kaola, launched by NetEase in 2015, aggressively targets shoppers in China by offering products from top brands
  • Alibaba will also invest $700 million for a minority stake in Netease’s music streaming arm
SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group has agreed to buy e-commerce business Kaola from Chinese gaming company NetEase for $2 billion, adding a platform that specializes in supplying curated luxury goods from abroad to domestic consumers.
Alibaba, which is looking for new revenue drivers as the e-commerce market at home matures, will also invest $700 million for a minority stake in Netease’s music streaming arm as it takes on Chinese market leader Tencent Music.
The long-rumored Kaola deal and the music investment highlight at once a defensive move to keep niche growth players out of the hands of e-commerce rivals such as Pinduoduo and Alibaba’s flexibility in adopting new strategies.
Kaola, launched by NetEase in 2015, aggressively targets shoppers in China by offering products from top brands such as Gucci, Shisheido and Burberry, primarily sourcing goods directly from suppliers to resell to consumers.
Its more curated product line up based on popularity ensures it a loyal consumer base of shoppers, whereas Alibaba’s Tmall allows a larger range of overseas brands to launch and manage virtual storefronts on its platform, said Ker Zheng, who tracks China’s online retail sector at consultancy Azoya.
“Kaola does not have to share user time or basket space with cheaper, non-imported products,” said Zheng.
Kaola and Yanxuan, another NetEase-run line of private-label, company-branded goods, accounted for nearly half the gaming company’s revenue in the June quarter.
NetEase does not break down sales from Kaola.
The Kaola deal will boost Alibaba’s access to wealthy Chinese buyers, who account for more than a third of the luxury goods sector’s worldwide revenues, as online sales slow at home.
Online retail sales in China grew 17.8 percent in the first half of 2019, versus 32.4 percent a year earlier, government data shows.
The acquisition will also help the tech giant face rising competition from rivals such as Pinduoduo.
In response to competition from Pinduoduo, that offers group-buying deals on household goods, Alibaba has already revamped Juhuasuan, its group-buying service.
It also launched Taobao Xinxuan, a line of private-label, house-brand goods.
“Pinduoduo has a will to move toward international brands or cross-border e-commerce, so in the future they would definitely want Kaola. For Alibaba, they’d want to prevent this,” said Liu Yiming, who tracks China’s e-commerce sector at the research division of 36kr.
The investment in NetEase Cloud Music, along with private-equity firm Yunfeng — which is backed by the tech giant’s founder Jack Ma, is also a way for Alibaba and NetEase to ally against a common rival — Tencent Holdings.
Tencent Music dominates the Chinese music streaming market with an 83.8 percent share through three streaming services, according to Quest Mobile and Macquarie Research, but it recently reported the slowest increase in a key growth metric.
It is under investigation by China’s antitrust authority in a review that could end exclusive licensing deals it forged with the world’s biggest record labels, Bloomberg has reported.

Topics: e-commerce Alibaba China

Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war

Updated 54 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war

  • Beijing and Washington agree to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington
  • The prolonged dispute had a dampening effect on oil prices, although they have risen over the year
Updated 54 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with crude benchmarks poised for multi-week gains amid a sharp drawdown in US crude inventories, while trade tensions eased after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold high-level talks next month.
Brent crude was up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $61.12 a barrel by 0408 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $56.46 a barrel.
Brent is set to mark its fourth weekly gain, while US crude is headed for a second weekly rise.
Beijing and Washington on Thursday agreed to hold high-level talks in early October in Washington, cheering investors hoping for an end to the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that has brought tit-for-tat tariff hikes, chipping away at economic growth.
The prolonged dispute had a dampening effect on oil prices, although they have risen over the year, helped by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to drain inventories.
“Upside potential for crude oil futures will remain limited, however, as strong US production and demand-side concerns cap bullish gains for the current term,” said Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
He also cited “subdued economic momentum, global trade uncertainties and rising market risks” for reasons to expect that US crude would be range-bound between $55-$60 over the third quarter.
US crude and product inventories fell last week, with crude drawing down for a third consecutive week despite a jump in imports, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Crude stocks dropped 4.8 million barrels, nearly double analysts’ expectations, to 423 million barrels, their lowest since October 2018.
Oil prices on Thursday soared more than 2 percent after the EIA report, although they gradually trimmed gains as investors are not entirely convinced that the Sino-US trade talks will yield results.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

