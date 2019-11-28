Saudi minister: Kingdom’s judiciary unique, efficient

RIYADH: The Saudi judiciary is unique and has proven its speed and efficiency, said Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, justice minister and president of the Supreme Judicial Council.
This, he added, is due to the Kingdom’s justice system deriving its authority from the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, which determine the basic law of governance and all the country’s systems.
His comments came during a scientific lecture on the Saudi judiciary, in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Al-Ameri, rector of Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.
Al-Samaani said the judiciary’s structural development started under Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz.
In 2007, the judiciary was transformed into institutions instead of being linked to judges, Al-Samaani added.
He said litigants have the right to have adjudicators who have had enough qualifications and training so that justice can be served.
“It’s also important for academia to be built on the goals and needs of work. Similarly, communication between universities and the justice department should be on the highest level in the area of research, training and qualifications, which makes universities and judicial authorities complement each other,” he added.
Al-Samaani said the principle of judicial independence, as stated in the basic law of governance, is extremely important.
“Independence isn’t the judge’s right, it’s his duty,” he said, adding that many royal decrees emphasize judicial independence.
