Saudi minister: Kingdom’s judiciary unique, efficient

Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani. (SPA)
  • In 2007, the judiciary was transformed into institutions instead of being linked to judges: Al-Samaani
RIYADH: The Saudi judiciary is unique and has proven its speed and efficiency, said Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, justice minister and president of the Supreme Judicial Council.
This, he added, is due to the Kingdom’s justice system deriving its authority from the Holy Qur’an and the Prophetic Sunnah, which determine the basic law of governance and all the country’s systems.
His comments came during a scientific lecture on the Saudi judiciary, in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Al-Ameri, rector of Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University.
Al-Samaani said the judiciary’s structural development started under Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdul Aziz. 
In 2007, the judiciary was transformed into institutions instead of being linked to judges, Al-Samaani added.
He said litigants have the right to have adjudicators who have had enough qualifications and training so that justice can be served.
“It’s also important for academia to be built on the goals and needs of work. Similarly, communication between universities and the justice department should be on the highest level in the area of research, training and qualifications, which makes universities and judicial authorities complement each other,” he added.
Al-Samaani said the principle of judicial independence, as stated in the basic law of governance, is extremely important. 
“Independence isn’t the judge’s right, it’s his duty,” he said, adding that many royal decrees emphasize judicial independence.

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region

NAJRAN: The fast-growing Saudi city of Najran still retains its cultural traditions and rich heritage through its famed shrubberies and historic mud houses on the edges of its famous valley.

Al-Aan Palace, with its unique style of construction and ornate white edges, remains one of the most splendid architectural gems in the region.

The spectacular structure was built of mud in 1688 and sits on top of Al-Aan mountain, guarding the old city. The palace was named after its village location and includes observation towers, main gates, and a fence rising up to seven meters.

Al-Aan Palace overlooks the famous Wadi Najran, historical Raoum tower and mountain, as well as a number of attractive villages and palm plantations. 

Encouraged by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and Najran provincial authorities, local residents take pride in preserving the old buildings and mud castles and houses, which in turn helps to support the region’s tourism economy.

Saleh Mohammed Al-Marih, director general of the SCTH in Najran, said that Al-Aan Palace was one of the most prominent visitor destinations in the region, and noted that the building had undergone a major revamp by its owners as part of a national initiative to restore historical properties.

