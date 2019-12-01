Jason Derulo announced as headline act for Riyadh-based gaming festival

DUBAI: US singer Jason Derulo will perform in Riyadh on Dec. 7, Video game publisher Riot Games announced on Sunday.

Riot Games is holding a three-day festival, The Nexus, themed around the iconic League of Legends, where Derulo will headline the closing night.

Los Angeles-based DJ, Mako and electronic music stars Crystal Method from Las Vegas will hit the stage on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

Including experiential zones and tournaments, where participants will battle for a share of the $2 million prize money across six competitions, the Nexus Festival is expected to gamers from across the country.

Set to run from Dec. 5-7, the event will be part of Riyadh Season.

Onur Tamer, general manager at Riot Games, said: “With concerts, festival zones and gaming experiences, you will not be short of options for entertainment whether you’re an avid gaming fan or not. The first Nexus festival in the Middle East here in Riyadh promises to be an unmissable event.”