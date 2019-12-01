You are here

  • Home
  • Jason Derulo announced as headline act for Riyadh-based gaming festival

Jason Derulo announced as headline act for Riyadh-based gaming festival

Jason Derulo will perform in Riyadh on Dec. 7. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Jason Derulo announced as headline act for Riyadh-based gaming festival

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US singer Jason Derulo will perform in Riyadh on Dec. 7, Video game publisher Riot Games announced on Sunday.

Riot Games is holding a three-day festival, The Nexus, themed around the iconic League of Legends, where Derulo will headline the closing night.

Los Angeles-based DJ, Mako and electronic music stars Crystal Method from Las Vegas will hit the stage on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

Including experiential zones and tournaments, where participants will battle for a share of the $2 million prize money across six competitions, the Nexus Festival is expected to gamers from across the country.

Set to run from Dec. 5-7, the event will be part of Riyadh Season.  

Onur Tamer, general manager at Riot Games, said: “With concerts, festival zones and gaming experiences, you will not be short of options for entertainment whether you’re an avid gaming fan or not. The first Nexus festival in the Middle East here in Riyadh promises to be an unmissable event.”

 

Topics: Jason Derulo Riyadh season Riyadh The Nexus

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ wins big at Singapore Film Fest

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures. (Supplied)
Updated 31 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ wins big at Singapore Film Fest

Updated 31 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi-directed film “Scales” was named the best film in the Asian feature section at the 30th Singapore International Film Festival.

  “Sayidat Al-Bahr,” or “Scales” in English, was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and directed by Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen.

“It took me six years to make this film, the way I wanted, as feminist as I wanted,” Ameen said on stage.

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures in the. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

Ameen — known for her short film “Eye & Mermaid,” which premiered at the Dubai Film Festival in 2013 — said that the film is an artistic comment on patriarchal societies.

“’Scales’ tells a visceral story about growing up as a woman in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world,” Ameen said in a released statement.

Topics: Scales Saudi Arabia image nation Singapore Film Festival

Latest updates

Jason Derulo announced as headline act for Riyadh-based gaming festival
Pakistan’s Yasir hits maiden Test century
Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ wins big at Singapore Film Fest
Freed Taliban prisoner recounts SEAL rescue attempts
Lana Del Rey makes Saudi fan’s dream come true at F1 After-Race Concert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.