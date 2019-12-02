You are here

Top rebel leader says more time needed for Sudan peace deal

Yasir Arman, deputy leader of rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North. (AFP)
  • Arman wants Washington to remove Sudan from its blacklist of “state sponsors of terrorism.”
KHARTOUM: A senior Sudanese rebel leader Monday called for a three-month extension to finalize a peace deal with the Khartoum government, as talks between the two sides are to resume next week.
Yasir Arman, deputy leader of the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), also called on Washington to remove Sudan from its blacklist of “state sponsors of terrorism.”
Peace talks opened in October in Juba between Khartoum’s new transitional government and rebels who fought now-ousted president Omar Al-Bashir’s forces in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan.
A second round of talks is set to begin next Tuesday in the South Sudanese capital, and a peace deal had been expected to be struck a few days later on December 14.
But Arman, who is a senior leader in the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance, said more time was needed.
“We call for an extension of the Juba Declaration by three months until March 8,” he told reporters in Khartoum on Monday.
“We hope that the December 10 round will be the last and peace will be achieved,” he added, without giving a specific reason for the extra time needed to reach that goal.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in fighting between rebel groups and Sudanese security forces in the three conflict zones during Bashir’s rule.
The transitional authorities, tasked with leading the way to civilian rule after Bashir’s ouster in April, have made ending wars in these regions their top priority.
“We support peace ... We are looking for a national project and a strategic exit for armed rebel movements,” Arman said.
He also urged Washington to drop Sudan from its blacklist.
“After the fall of the National Congress Party, Sudan is no longer a state that sponsors terrorism,” Arman said, referring to Bashir’s party.
Washington had added Sudan to its blacklist in 1993 for Khartoum’s alleged support to Islamist militant groups.
Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden lived in Sudan between 1992 to 1996.

UK's Prince William kicks off solo Middle East tour in Kuwait

Updated 02 December 2019
Arab News

UK's Prince William kicks off solo Middle East tour in Kuwait

  • Emir sent cable of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II and UK prime minister Boris Johnson after London Bridge attack
  • The Duke will also visit Oman on his journey to the region
Updated 02 December 2019
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: The UK’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, met with the Emir of Kuwait on Monday during his solo Middle East tour.

The Duke of Cambridge was received by Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the Bayan Palace, where the two enjoyed a five-course lunch.

During their meeting, which was attended by dignitaries, government ministers, ambassadors and religious leaders from the Muslim and Christian faiths, the Emir expressed his sympathies for the recent London Bridge Attack in which two people were killed.

He had sent a cable of condolence to Queen Elizabeth II and UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday.

Also on Monday, Prince William visited the Jahra Nature Reserve where he was briefed on Kuwait’s efforts to preserve its natural habitats.

The Duke will also visit Oman on his journey to the region, which Kensington Palace said was a mission of strengthening British-Gulf cooperation.

“Throughout the tour, the Duke's programme will pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Kuwait and Oman, and will highlight strong links and cooperation in many areas, including education, the environment, and defence,” a statement read.

“From the modern capitals of Kuwait City and Muscat, to the vast Kuwaiti deserts and stunning wadis in the Omani mountains, the visit will take in both countries' unique cultures, their beautiful landscapes, and diverse communities,” it added.

