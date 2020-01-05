You are here

Jennifer Lopez sparkles in Zuhair Murad design in Palm Springs

Jennifer Lopez donned an outfit by her go-to Lebanese designer. AFP
Updated 05 January 2020
Arab News

  • Jennifer Lopez attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala after-party wearing Zuhair Murad
  • Hours earlier, she stepped out at the event donning a floral Richard Quinn ballgown
DUBAI: This week, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala after-party in Palm Springs, California, and for the occasion donned an outfit by her go-to Lebanese designer.

The “Hustlers” star wore a sequin-encrusted jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad at the star-studded event with her fiancé, former Yankees player Alexander Rodriguez.

The dazzling ensemble boasted a high neck and was adorned with a feminine bow. The form-fitting design also included a daring cut-out at the front and feather-fringed sleeves.




The singer and actress wore a sequined Zuhair Murad design for the after-party. AFP

Lopez has previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the Ras Baalbek-born couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a recent interview with Venture Lifestyle.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” said the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like who is this guy?”




Jennifer Lopez wearing Richard Quinn at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Getty

Hours earlier, she stepped out on the blue carpet of the 31st edition of the film festival wearing a floral ballgown designed by Richard Quinn. The strapless, princess-worthy dress, which was plucked hot off the British label’s Spring 2020 runway, featured a long train that trailed behind her as she walked. She accessorized the romantic look with a pair of pointed-toe baby pink pumps from Casadei and a matching Tyler Ellis envelope clutch.

The singer-turned-actress sported her hair in a voluminous chignon that beautifully showed off her flower-shaped emerald earrings, given to her by her fiancé. She previously shared a photo of herself wearing them on Christmas, and also told Extra that she cried when she received them.

The 50-year-old was honored with the Spotlight Award for her acclaimed performance in “Hustlers,” and was given the prize by the film’s director and writer Lorene Scafaria, who also opted for a Lebanese-designed ensemble for the ceremony, choosing a metallic evening gown by couture duo Azzi and Osta.

Lopez’ latest look serves as a warm-up act for the upcoming Golden Globes red carpet, where she is also nominated for an award in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers.”

Shanina Shaik among countless celebrities donating to help bushfire stricken Australia

Shanina Shaik has taken to Instagram to post a tribute to Australia. File/AFP
Updated 05 January 2020
Shanina Shaik among countless celebrities donating to help bushfire stricken Australia

  • Actors, models, popstars and Britain's royal family have stepped in to offer support for victims of Australia's bushfires
Arab News
DUBAI: Part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik has taken to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute about Australia, where she grew up, in response to the destructive bushfires wreaking havoc across the country.

The Victoria’s Secret model uploaded a photograph of herself petting a baby kangaroo, alongside an emotional text that revealed she’s “heartbroken.”

“I wake up everyday to see my home country burning in a destructive blaze. I don’t have the heart to post the Australian animals burnt to their death or the families seeing their homes and lives lost in the flames,” she wrote.

“The Australian fires have burned 6 million hectares of land, 23 people have died and many more are missing, and half a billion animals are estimated to have died,” she added, before urging her followers to donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

“You’ll be helping the families affected by the bushfires,” she wrote, adding a link to the donation page on her bio. “Myself and so many more support and appreciate the work of the firefighters.”

According to Reuters, a number of actors, popstars and Britain's royal family have also stepped in to offer support for victims of Australia's unprecedented bushfires, helping to raise millions for firefighting services and wildlife shelters.

On Sunday, Australian actor Nicole Kidman pledged a $500,000 donation on behalf of her family to New South Wales state Rural Fire Service, without specifying a currency.

"Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," she wrote, next to a link to a national firefighting donation page.

On Saturday, Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined grandsons William and Harry in expressing shock at the bushfires, and sent their thanks to the firefighters who risked their lives to save others.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber also raised money to support firefighters and animal rescue.

Meanwhile, pop singer P!nk pledged a $500,000 donation to local fire services.
 

Iggy Azalea, a rapper who hails from a blaze-hit region north of Sydney, posted a photo on Instagram of her cuddling a koala and called for donations to a local wildlife shelter. By Sunday morning it had raised almost $100,000.

Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty also shared a series of photographs on Instagram, urging her followers to help those affected by the bushfires by donating to Red Cross.

“It breaks my heart that we have allowed our Earth to suffer this much. The fires are approximately 45 mins by car from us but we can see grey skies looming with thoughts of the 500 million animals that have died,” she wrote on Instagram. “Please help by donating to those families affected. Many are dead and missing. Others have lost everything they’ve ever worked for.”

These donations add to those already made by actor Russell Crowe and tech entrepreneur Mike Cannon-Brookes.

