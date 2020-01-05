Jennifer Lopez sparkles in Zuhair Murad design in Palm Springs

DUBAI: This week, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala after-party in Palm Springs, California, and for the occasion donned an outfit by her go-to Lebanese designer.

The “Hustlers” star wore a sequin-encrusted jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad at the star-studded event with her fiancé, former Yankees player Alexander Rodriguez.

The dazzling ensemble boasted a high neck and was adorned with a feminine bow. The form-fitting design also included a daring cut-out at the front and feather-fringed sleeves.







The singer and actress wore a sequined Zuhair Murad design for the after-party. AFP



Lopez has previously opened up about her affinity for Murad’s designs, describing the Ras Baalbek-born couturier as “probably her favorite designer” in a recent interview with Venture Lifestyle.

“I discovered him years ago when I was doing a show, and I was so jet-lagged and I was up in the middle of the night watching Fashion TV, which they had in this country I was in,” said the hitmaker. “He had this beautiful show and I was like who is this guy?”







Jennifer Lopez wearing Richard Quinn at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Getty



Hours earlier, she stepped out on the blue carpet of the 31st edition of the film festival wearing a floral ballgown designed by Richard Quinn. The strapless, princess-worthy dress, which was plucked hot off the British label’s Spring 2020 runway, featured a long train that trailed behind her as she walked. She accessorized the romantic look with a pair of pointed-toe baby pink pumps from Casadei and a matching Tyler Ellis envelope clutch.

The singer-turned-actress sported her hair in a voluminous chignon that beautifully showed off her flower-shaped emerald earrings, given to her by her fiancé. She previously shared a photo of herself wearing them on Christmas, and also told Extra that she cried when she received them.

The 50-year-old was honored with the Spotlight Award for her acclaimed performance in “Hustlers,” and was given the prize by the film’s director and writer Lorene Scafaria, who also opted for a Lebanese-designed ensemble for the ceremony, choosing a metallic evening gown by couture duo Azzi and Osta.

Lopez’ latest look serves as a warm-up act for the upcoming Golden Globes red carpet, where she is also nominated for an award in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role as Ramona in “Hustlers.”