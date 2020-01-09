You are here

Australia bushfires flare as heatwave brings renewed misery

Australia’s catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched some 80,000 square kilometers. (AFP)
Updated 09 January 2020
AFP

SYDNEY: Bushfires flared in southern Australia on Thursday as a heatwave expected to bring renewed misery set in, and officials warned some areas are “just at the beginning” of the devastating crisis.
Soldiers went door-to-door advising residents to leave the South Australian town of Parndana on Kangaroo Island after a large blaze bore down on the area, with temperatures there soaring to 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit).
That came less than 24 hours after police evacuated the picturesque island’s Vivonne Bay community, which by Thursday afternoon was also being threatened by fires that were expected to burn for days to come.
“The conditions are such that it is continuing to present a significant risk to the firefighters who are working hard to control the fires, and to anyone else in the vicinity,” Country Fire Service chief Mark Jones said.
In neighboring Victoria state, officials extended a “state of disaster” declaration for a further 48 hours ahead of scorching temperatures that were due to set in Friday, further stoking massive fires.
“It’s a very dangerous and dynamic situation that will confront us over the next 12, 24 and 36 hours,” Victoria Emergency Management commissioner Andrew Crisp said.
The catastrophic bushfires have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched some 80,000 square kilometers — an area the size of the island of Ireland.
Scientists say the drought-fueled blazes are being worsened by climate change, which is increasing the length and intensity of Australia’s fire season.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned residents to brace for further devastation in what has already been a months-long crisis.
“We’re just at the beginning of what will be a really, really challenging summer,” he said.
Despite cooler weather and rainfall providing some relief in some bushfire-affected areas this week, almost 150 fires were still burning in worst-hit New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, the huge continent’s most populated regions.
Vast tracts of the states are facing “severe” fire danger Friday, with some areas expected to experience “extreme” conditions.
“Don’t get complacent with the rain that we’ve seen,” Victoria police minister Lisa Neville said.
“These fires are absolutely still moving, still growing in our landscape and they pose significant risk to communities.”
Firefighters have been taking advantage of this week’s milder weather as they race to contain bushfires ahead of Friday.
They have been clearing vegetation and carrying out controlled burns in an effort to protect areas like the coastal town of Eden, where a large bushfire is burning to the south.
“It only takes a spark to get a fire burning, and that’s our concern for tomorrow,” Rural Fire Service superintendent John Cullen told a local council briefing.
The Rural Fire Service said a helicopter pilot who had been waterbombing a fire in the area ditched his aircraft into a dam Thursday afternoon, managing to free himself and swim to shore.
In some burnt-out areas people have turned to the painful task of rebuilding their homes and lives, with the process expected to take years.
NSW announced Thursday it would spend A$1.2 billion ($680 million) on restoring infrastructure in fire-ravaged areas. That comes on top of a separate A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) national recovery fund earmarked to help devastated communities.
“We are always standing shoulder-to-shoulder with those who have been impacted by the devastating fires, this catastrophe which has come to New South Wales and we are stepping up to make sure we provide that support,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
The bushfire toll has not been limited to human losses — the blazes have also wreaked wide-ranging environmental damage.
University of Sydney scientists estimate one billion animals have been killed in the fires. The figure includes mammals, birds and reptiles, but not frogs, insects or invertebrates.
Bushfire smoke has shrouded Australia’s major cities in toxic haze for weeks, causing major public health concerns.
The smoke has also traveled more than 12,000 kilometers to Brazil and Argentina, according to weather authorities there.
Australia experienced its driest and hottest year on record in 2019, with its highest average maximum temperature of 41.9° Celsius recorded in mid-December.

British royals feel hurt by the way Harry and Meghan quit

Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s royal family is hurt and disappointed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s surprise announcement that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said.
Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from royal duties sent shock waves through the royal family as neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had been consulted on the announcement, made on Instagram.
Elizabeth, who has devoted her life to the public duty of monarchy since she became queen in 1952, and other senior members of the family felt hurt and disappointed by the move, a royal source said.
“We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Harry and Meghan said in their statement.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family, and work to become financially independent.”
They said the decision was taken after months of reflection and discussion, and that they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America to allow their family the space it needs.
Cast by the couple as an exciting next step, it was not immediately clear how the couple will become what royal biographers said was akin to being a “half royal” — and who will pay for their transatlantic lifestyles.
No senior royal has yet commented on the decision. British tabloids said the announcement had left senior royals such as Prince Charles and Harry’s brother, Prince William, incandescent with rage.
Buckingham Palace said discussions with Harry and Meghan were at an early stage and that such complicated issues took time to work out.
“MEGXIT” read The Sun’s front page headline. The Daily Mail said Queen Elizabeth was furious about the move.
While the manner in which Harry and Meghan have tried to exit the spotlight cast on the world’s most famous family drew criticism, Prince Charles has long sought a slimmer and leaner royal family.
The haste of their decision, though, raises questions for a family which had in Elizabeth’s words a “quite bumpy” year that included her son Prince Andrew’s decision to step down due to his relationship with disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Royal commentators drew parallels with the abdication crisis of Edward VIII who gave up the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson and lived out his life in France.
Opponents of the monarchy were scathing and even supporters questioned how one could be a part-time royal.
“This really is wanting to have your cake and eat it,” said Graham Smith, head of Republic which wants to abolish the monarchy.
“They have said they will dip in and out of royal duties as it suits them but won’t stop taking public money until they find other sources of income.”
Meghan, known for her role in the TV legal drama “Suits”, could return to acting in the United States though it is unclear how that would be viewed by the Palace.
“Perhaps she’d have to be careful about what roles she’d do because she is a member of the royal family, so she couldn’t do too many racy sex scenes for instance,” said Royal biographer Penny Junor.
Harry and Meghan, an American divorcee, met on a blind date but fell in love in Botswana. They married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Windsor Castle that was heralded at the time as a sign of a more modern monarchy.
Yet their relationship with the media turned sour as they struggled to deal with the intense scrutiny it brought.
Educated at the exclusive Eton College, Harry’s teenage years were overshadowed by negative headlines. Harry and his brother disliked the press because of the way it had hounded their mother, Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being chased by paparazzi.
There have been negative stories criticizing Harry and Meghan’s use of private jets while promoting environmental causes and the 2.4 million pound ($3.08 million) taxpayer-funded renovation of their new home.
The couple, whose titles are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began legal action against some tabloid newspapers in October over historic phone-hacking and invasion of privacy.
Harry described the treatment of his wife as “bullying,” and likened it to that of his mother before her death.

