Growth of golf in the Kingdom key to young Saudi star’s home tournament preparation

Saud Alsharif, 20, will line-up alongside golf’s biggest names when he tees-off in the second annual edition of Saudi Arabia’s only professional tournament. (Supplied)
  • Saud aged only 19 failed to qualify for last year's weekend’s final two days
  • Saud remains undaunted by high-profile opposition, taking the opportunity in his stride
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leading young golfer has revealed that the Kingdom’s increasing love of the game has been pivotal in his preparation for what he hopes will be a successful return to this month’s Saudi International.
Saud Alsharif, 20, will line up alongside golf’s biggest names when he tees-off in the second annual edition of Saudi Arabia’s only professional tournament, held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Jan. 30 through to Feb 2.
It is the second year in a row that Saud – who has been a member of the Saudi National Golf Team for five years – will compete in $3,500,000 prize-pool European Tour contest.
At last year’s inaugural event, Saud – then aged only 19 – failed to qualify for the weekend’s final two days after a disappointing second round.
However, he believes that he returns to the 2020 tournament a much more developed player – and attributes that to the support and backing of the growing golfing community in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.
Saud said: “I played decent last year. It was pretty tough as playing in such a big event was very new to me. I was expecting a lot from myself, which I think actually weighed me down a bit. But this time I’m going to go in fresh, with the same high expectations, but trusting my game and I believe that will allow me to play well.
“The golf community in Saudi is very, very supportive. We get players at a young age into the game and try and make them love the game. We have very talented players coming through the ranks and we will keep on growing with the community and the support we get around it.
“Our National Team coaches too are very, very good guys. I’ve benefitted so much from just seeing them even in the last month alone, and I played really well in [recent competitions in] Morocco and Oman.
“We’re just trying to work on our mentality with coach Jamie McConnell, who’ll be my caddie at the Saudi International. There’s nothing to worry about in terms of my technique at the moment – it’s all about keeping my head in the game and that’s what I need to do.”
Saud will be rubbing shoulders with golfing icons including World No. 1 Brooks Koepka, defending Saudi International champion Dustin Johnson, current Open champion Shane Lowry, and US fan-favourite Phil Mickelson.
Spain’s Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson of Sweden, and four-times major winning South African Ernie Els are some of the other household names competing.
Saud remains undaunted by the opposition and is taking the opportunity in his stride – and even believes playing alongside the world’s best golfers can only improve his game.
“It is very, very good for us to have this caliber of players playing in the second Saudi International. It’s a real pleasure for me to be part of that field, and I would love to take the opportunity to play well. I think the tournament is going to keep helping Saudi golf and benefit the community around it,” he said.
“I always tell myself that if I play with better players, I am only going to benefit from that. That is the mentality every kid should have, especially if they want to take the game on more seriously. You should always seek to play with better players, no matter the age difference. Just try and be competitive.”
Saud – who hopes to become a professional – continued: “Golf should always be fun. If you’re not having fun, then you should reset and see what’s going wrong. It can be a difficult sport to learn at the start, so it’s important at that point to try and surround yourself with people that motivate you. I’ve loved golf from a young age and I just want to keep on getting better, which motivates me. For the young kids, the golf community here is always so supportive, so they should get out and play.”
Saud has just completed a month’s training with the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation-backed National Golf Team at the at the Claude Harman School in Dubai. He trained alongside amateur teammate Faisal Salhab, who will also compete in the SoftBank Investment Advisers-sponsored Saudi International.
Completing the contingent of Saudi players lining-up in the tournament will be the Kingdom’s first and only professional player, Othman Almulla.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Saudi International Saudi International golf tournament

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup set to roll

Updated 09 January 2020
Arab News

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup set to roll

  • The 120-km endurance race — in which riders will complete four laps through the desert and mountains of AlUla
Updated 09 January 2020
Arab News

ALULA: The Royal Commission for AlUla and the official organizers of the Winter at Tantora festival announced the launch of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2020, which will take place on Feb. 1 in association with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

The 120-km endurance race — in which riders will complete four laps through the desert and mountains of AlUla — offers SR15 million ($4 million)  in prize money for the winning riders.

AlUla’s equestrian associations extend back more than 8,000 years, as evidenced by rock art found in archaeological sites in Jabal ‘Akma and Al-Aqrah.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is regarded as one of the most important endurance events in the region —  and one of the richest. Last year’s race saw 200 riders take part.

Over the same weekend, a number of other cultural and sporting events will take place as part of the Fursan Forum — also a part of the Winter at Tantora festival, which began on Dec. 19 and runs until March 7.

The festival also provides a wide range of diverse experiences that meet the needs of all visitors and entertain all tastes, for individuals, groups or families.

For more information, and to ensure spots at the music concerts and to participate in various events at the festival, please book tickets  on the website: www.winterattatora.com

Topics: AlUla Winter at Tantora festival Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2020

