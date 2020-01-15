You are here

MBC group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content on streaming platform ‘Shahid’

The Middle East’s giant broadcasting group, MBC, has unveiled its latest upgrades to its streaming platform, 'Shahid' on Wednesday. (Supplied)
RUA'A ALAMERI

  • Shahid will feature 3,000 hours of content form entertainment companies Disney and Fox
  • VIP subscribers will have access to the “Premium” service of global music streaming platform Spotify
DUBAI: The Middle East’s giant broadcasting group, MBC, has unveiled its latest upgrades to its streaming platform, Shahid on Wednesday as the group partners with Disney, Fox and Spotify for exclusive content.

Shahid will feature 3,000 hours of content form entertainment companies Disney and Fox, while Shahid VIP subscribers will have access to the “Premium” service of global music streaming platform Spotify.

Shahid, which was the Arab world’s first video on demand platform launched in 2010, will also offer original content that will feature regional productions, and exclusives movies and television programs, it was revealed during an exclusive event at the Dubai Opera.

“Secondly, we’re immensely proud to provide the region with an advanced digital platform that is on par with the best in the world. Shahid is a global brand that is worth watching,” MBC Group Chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim said in his opening speech.

“As we look ahead, we strive to take control of our own narratives, showcasing our stories to the rest of the world through the very best in original films, series, and other media content, produced and marketed via MBC Studios,” he added.

Managing Director of Digital and VOD at MBC Group, Johannes Larcher, said that the platform outperforms all regional players in the digital entertainment sector today.

To coincide with the announcement of the latest partnerships and upgrades to the platform, MBC is giving users a discount of up to 70 percent off the Shahid VIP subscription. The offer will end on February 29, 2020.

MBC Group General Manager Ali Al-Hedeithy, newly appointed CEO, Marc Antoine d’Halluin, and other VIPs and celebrities from the world of entertainment and Arab media were present at the event.

Shahid’s new slogan “It’s Our Time” was also illuminated on the UAE’s iconic Burj Khalifa tower to mark the announcements.

Speaking on Saudi Arabia’s recent developments, Al-Ibrahim said that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reforms were an inspiration for the new changes in MBC.

“The social and economic reforms currently being witnessed by my home country…is something we have always dreamed of. It gives me great pride to witness this dream being finally realized. Today, it is almost apt that we face a new start for our Group, albeit with a difference in objectives,” he said.

Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation

Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

Turkey issues detailed ruling on Wikipedia rights violation

  • The ruling opens the way for lifting the website ban
  • The ban was placed due to entries that accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organizations
Updated 15 January 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Constitutional Court on Wednesday issued a detailed version of last month’s ruling that a more than two-year block on access to online encyclopedia Wikipedia in Turkey was a violation of freedom of expression.
The detailed ruling was issued in the country’s Official Gazette. The ruling opens the way for lifting the website ban, which has been in place since 2017 due to entries that accused Turkey of having links to terrorist organizations.

