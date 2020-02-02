Saudi golf boss Al-Rumayyan honored with award

You are here

Yasir Al-Rumayyan with Gary Player of South Africa and Australia’s Greg Norman. (Photo courtesy: Noel A. Alipoyo / OR Media Madarat)
Updated 02 February 2020
Chito P. Manuel

Updated 02 February 2020
Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi received an award on Sunday for his role in developing the sport in the Kingdom.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan was given the Global Golf Vision Distinction Award at a ceremony on the sidelines of the Saudi International golf tournament at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Leading US-based industry magazine Golf Inc presented Al-Rumayyan with the award. 

It said: “The award is a recognition of the vision and the strategy that has been conceived by Golf Saudi under the guidance of Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Golf Inc has recognized the environmental stewardship of the golf development program with a conservation concept. Golf Saudi has been working with Golf Inc to create awareness in the golf industry with the scale and ambition in the Kingdom to enact what we know overall as the incredible golf development program.”

South Africa’s Gary Player and Australian legend Greg Norman were among the federation’s guests. They are also among the speakers at a golf summit.

Al-Rumayyan expressed his gratitude for the award, adding he was a “real fan” of the golfers present. “I couldn’t thank everyone enough. Of course (I thank) the European Tour for having the second Saudi International as part of their tour. Last year was an amazing year for us. This golf course is a young golf course. And this year it’s even better.”

The Golf Saudi Summit, which ends Feb. 4, involves government ministers, senior executives and former players giving their take on the future of the game.

AFP

AFP

LONDON: Two men threatened to “kill” Mesut Ozil when they confronted the Arsenal midfielder’s security guards, a London court heard on Tuesday.
The alleged incident happened outside Ozil’s north London home just weeks after the former World Cup winner was targeted by moped attackers while driving in the area.
Security guard Kemil Sezer told the court that he and a colleague had been protecting Ozil, who was inside the house at the time, for several weeks.
Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the house.
Assisted by a Turkish interpreter, Sezer told the Magistrates Court he first saw two men on the evening of August 8 last year before they returned around three hours later when it was dark.
Sezer said the men told him: “We’re going to come back in five minutes and if security don’t go from here, we’re going to kill Mesut Ozil and kill you’.
“We started chasing them ... we got angry because Mesut Ozil, about two to three weeks prior, was attacked and we feared that the same thing would happen.”
Ozil, who played international football for Germany but is of Turkish heritage, did not appear at the hearing.
Ekinci and Ercun, both 27, were present.
Asked by prosecutor Sarah Gabay how he felt, Sezer said: “Stressed. Mesut Ozil is loved by the Turkish people.
“We have that responsibility on us to protect him.”
The threats came around two weeks after Ozil and Arsenal team-mate Sead Kolasinac were ambushed by moped muggers who tried unsuccessfully to steal their £200,000 watches in an unrelated incident.
Gabay said the pair were detained by the guards, who also had protection dogs, after they returned for a third time shortly after midnight before police were called.
“In interview, both defendants denied using the language and said there had been no conversation between them and said they had been attacked by the security guards,” she said.

