Saudi golf boss Al-Rumayyan honored with award

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: The chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi received an award on Sunday for his role in developing the sport in the Kingdom.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan was given the Global Golf Vision Distinction Award at a ceremony on the sidelines of the Saudi International golf tournament at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Leading US-based industry magazine Golf Inc presented Al-Rumayyan with the award.

It said: “The award is a recognition of the vision and the strategy that has been conceived by Golf Saudi under the guidance of Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Golf Inc has recognized the environmental stewardship of the golf development program with a conservation concept. Golf Saudi has been working with Golf Inc to create awareness in the golf industry with the scale and ambition in the Kingdom to enact what we know overall as the incredible golf development program.”

South Africa’s Gary Player and Australian legend Greg Norman were among the federation’s guests. They are also among the speakers at a golf summit.

Al-Rumayyan expressed his gratitude for the award, adding he was a “real fan” of the golfers present. “I couldn’t thank everyone enough. Of course (I thank) the European Tour for having the second Saudi International as part of their tour. Last year was an amazing year for us. This golf course is a young golf course. And this year it’s even better.”

The Golf Saudi Summit, which ends Feb. 4, involves government ministers, senior executives and former players giving their take on the future of the game.