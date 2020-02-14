You are here

Howdy Trump! India gears up for US president’s visit

Gujarat police's bomb detection & disposal squad officials inspect Gandhi Ashram, one of the venues likely to be visited by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
  • Trump’s two-day visit will start on Feb. 24 in Ahmedabad
NEW DELHI: Excitement is mounting ahead of Donald Trump’s first visit to India, while the main city of the trip is getting a major facelift to host the American president later this month.

The enthusiasm has been projected as mutual, with First Lady Melania Trump saying she is “excited” about the trip.

“Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Delhi later this month @POTUS & I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India,” the first lady said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night, in response to the Indian prime minister’s earlier announcement of the visit.

Trump’s two-day visit will start on Feb. 24 in Ahmedabad, the capital city of the western state of Gujarat — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s place of origin.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is erecting walls to hide the city’s slum areas and has planted mature plum trees to get a new, greener look.

Trump will be escorted from the Ahmedabad airport by Modi in a 10-km roadshow to Sabarmati Ashram, the residence of India’s founding father Mahatma Gandhi.

The ashram was the center of the country’s freedom struggle and resistance to British imperialism.

Later, Trump and Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium and address a gathering which, according to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials, is going to be attended by more than 100,000 people, whom the local administration is mobilizing “not only from the state but also other parts of India.”

Since the program has yet to be made public, local officials are hesitant to comment. However, the city’s mayor Bijal Patel told Arab News that “all the concerned departments are working overtime to make the event memorable.”

The event, dubbed “Kem Chho, Trump!” (Howdy Trump), is billed as a repetition of the “Howdy Modi” show that took place in Houston, Texas, during the Indian leader’s US visit in September last year, when Modi and Trump addressed a 50,000-strong Indian audience.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters at the White House that PM Modi believes there will be “5 to 7 million people (accompanying them) from the airport to the new stadium.”

“He (Modi) is a great gentleman. He is a friend of mine,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Modi promised “a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests.”

“India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He added that Trump’s “visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship.”

On the evening of Feb. 24, a state dinner is planned for Trump in New Delhi. Next day, he will receive a ceremonial welcome and both Modi and Trump would hold high-level talks.

Former Indian ambassador to the US Arun Singh referred to the visit as important and signaling a relationship that “goes beyond formal interactions.”

“The last visit of a US president to India was in 2015. This visit is important in that it is signaling continuity in high-level bilateral interactions. President Trump is in the final year of his current term and is preparing for his own elections in November. His visiting India at this time shows he is personally attaching importance to the relationship,” Singh told Arab News on Thursday.

He disagreed with critical opinions that New Delhi is showing its open support for Trump’s Republican Party.

“Every time a US president has visited India there has been a public event of some kind,” Singh said.

“When Clinton came in 2000, he addressed a joint session of the Indian parliament. Similarly, when Obama came in 2015, he also addressed the parliament and spoke at a public gathering in Delhi. When Bush had come in 2006, he had spoken at the old fort in Delhi. It shows that the relationship between New Delhi and Washington goes beyond formal interactions,” he added, citing the people-to-people dimension of the relationship, as there are “4 million Indian-origin people in the US, and 200,000 Indian students in US universities.”

WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and several subsidiaries, accusing the company of a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The new indictment also alleges the company provided surveillance equipment to Iran that enabled the monitoring of protesters during 2009 anti-government demonstrations in Tehran, and that it sought to conceal business that it was doing in North Korea despite economic sanctions there.

The company issued a statement Thursday evening disputing the allegations and calling them “without merit.”

The new allegations come as the Trump administration raises national security concerns about Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, and aggressively lobbies Western allies to bar the company from wireless, high-speed networks.

The superseding indictment, brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, adds to the company’s legal woes in the US It adds charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets to an existing criminal case in New York, where the company already faces charges of lying to banks about deals that violated economic sanctions against Iran.

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company. Meng Wanzhou, a senior Huawei executive and the daughter of the company’s founder, is accused of making false representations to banks about Huawei’s relationship with its Iran-based affiliate. She was arrested in
Vancouver, British Columbia, and has yet to be extradited to the US.

The latest indictment, an update of a case first filed last year, accuses Huawei of plotting to steal the trade secrets and intellectual property of rival companies in the US.

In some instances, prosecutors said, Huawei recruited employees of competitors to steal intellectual property. The company also provided incentives to its own employees by offering bonuses to those who brought in the most valuable stolen information, and it used proxies, including professors at research institutions, in the pursuit of inside information, prosecutors said.

The stolen information included antenna and robot testing technology as well as user manuals for Internet routers. One goal of the theft, the Justice Department said, was to allow Huawei to save on research and development costs. The indictment details efforts to steal from a half dozen companies.

In one May 2013 episode, according to the indictment, a Huawei engineer removed a robot arm from the laboratory of a rival company based in Washington state, stashing the item in a laptop bag. The engineer emailed photographs and measurements of the arm to others at Huawei before the arm was returned to the company, which had discovered the theft.

At a 2004 trade show in Chicago, a Huawei employee was found in the middle of the night in the booth of a technology company, “removing the cover from a networking device and taking photographs of the circuitry inside,” prosecutors said. The employee wore a badge that listed his employer as “Weihua,” or Huawei spelled with its syllables reversed.

The indictment also lays out steps that the company to conceal its business dealings with Iran and North Korea, including by referring to both countries in internal documents by their code names.

In a statement, Huawei called the new indictment “part of the Justice Department’s attempt to irrevocably damage Huawei’s reputation and its business for reasons related to competition rather than law enforcement.”

“These new charges are without merit and are based largely on recycled civil disputes from last 20 years that have been previously settled, litigated and in some cases, rejected by federal judges and juries,” it said. “The government will not prevail on its charges, which we will prove to be both unfounded and unfair.”

Trump administration officials, including Cabinet secretaries, have recently leveled national security allegations against Huawei in an effort to encourage European nations to ban the gear from next-generation cellular networks.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper made the pitch to Western allies during a trip to Munich this week. Attorney General William Barr, in a speech last week, lamented what he said was China’s aspiration for economic dominance and proposed that the US invest in Western competitors of Huawei.

The administration’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, asserted this week that Huawei can secretly tap into communications through the networking equipment it sells globally. The company disputes that, saying it “has never and will never covertly access telecom networks, nor do we have the capability to do so.”

