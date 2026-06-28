Nora Fatehi releases new World Cup song

DUBAI: Moroccan Canadian singer, dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has unveiled “Champions (Fi Kol Makan),” a new FIFA World Cup anthem.

Fatehi shared the release on Instagram this week, celebrating the arrival of the high-energy track, which she dubbed a “victory anthem.”

In “Champions” she collaborates with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny and US Bangladeshi DJ Sanjoy.

“I feel so different with this one … it is the most wholesome and emotionally real project I’ve worked on in a very long time!” Fatehi posted on Instagram on Saturday.

The song comes after Fatehi released a FIFA World Cup anthem ahead of the tournament. The track, titled “Siir Siir,” was released last month as part of the star-studded musical project for the tournament, which is being hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Fatehi collaborated on that song with music producer Sanjoy and French artist Vegedream, whose 2018 football anthem “Ramenez la Coupe a la Maison” became a sensation with fans.

The music video, directed by Abderrafia El-Abdioui, features Fatehi performing energetic choreography against a dramatic desert backdrop, surrounded by football jerseys and national flags in a celebration of the global game.

The double release is another major World Cup milestone for Fatehi, whose family roots are in Morocco. Although born and raised in Canada, the performer has frequently spoken about her pride in her Moroccan heritage.

The World Cup is familiar territory for the star. In 2022, she appeared on FIFA’s official Qatar World Cup soundtrack “Light the Sky” alongside Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees, Iraqi artist Rahma Riad and Moroccan singer Manal. The multilingual anthem celebrated the first FIFA World Cup to be staged in the Middle East and became one of the tournament’s signature songs.

Fatehi has since expanded her global profile through music, film and fashion, building a career that bridges Bollywood, North Africa and international pop. Her latest FIFA collaboration places her alongside a diverse roster of artists featured on the tournament’s official album, which spans Arabic music, Latin pop, Afrobeats and K-pop.

She is not the only Arab artist featured on this year’s soundtrack. Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna also appears on the official album with the song “Illuminate,” a collaboration with Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.