You are here

  • Home
  • Czech Prime Minister says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe

Czech Prime Minister says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for the second day of a special European Council summit in Brussels on February 21, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rykqv

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Czech Prime Minister says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe

  • Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north earlier on Sunday
  • The Czech Republic has reported 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

PRAGUE: Italy should ban all its citizens from travelling to Europe in order to curb the new coronavirus outbreak, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Sunday.

Italy imposed a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north earlier on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus.

"Italy should ban all its citizens from travelling to Europe, because we are not able to order such a thing within (the European Union's borderless area) Schengen," Babis said on Czech Television.

The Czech Republic has reported 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection as of Saturday evening, most involving persons either travelling from Italy or in contact with someone who has been there.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases
Lifestyle
Giorgio Armani postpones Cruise 2021 show in Dubai amid coronavirus concerns

Arab-American voters rally around Sanders

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a town hall in Flint, Michigan, U.S.,March 7, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 March 2020
RAY HANANIA

Arab-American voters rally around Sanders

  • Sanders received support from the Yemeni American Democratic Caucus (YADC) in the Michigan Democratic Party. The YADC called Sanders ‘the best and most qualified candidate for president’
Updated 08 March 2020
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Major Arab-American organizations and leaders this week announced their endorsements of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in his bid to win the Democratic Party nomination and unseat President Donald Trump.
Until last week, Sanders was leading in the early state caucuses. Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, took the lead when the Democratic Party establishment rallied around him, in part because of Sanders’ criticism of Israel and his support for Palestinian rights.
With Democratic backing, Biden won the majority of 14 Super Tuesday state primaries on March 3, taking 664 of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party nomination. Sanders has 573.
Elections on March 10 and March 17 could restore Sanders’ lead, especially with the support of Arab Americans.
He included support for “Palestinian human rights” in his newest TV campaign commercial, which he released on March 3.
Arab-American leaders in Michigan — which holds its presidential primary on March 10 along with North Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington State — endorsed Sanders.
Key Arab-American endorsements of him also came from Illinois, which holds its primary on March 17 along with Ohio, Florida and Arizona.
Sanders has won states where Arab Americans have a large presence, such as in California, which has the largest delegate count and which Biden lost. Similarly, Sanders could do well in Illinois and Ohio.
Abed Ayoub, a Michigan activist, tweeted in his personal capacity that Sanders “has consistently stood on principle, even when no one listened. He didn’t change his message, he kept on standing. Now it’s our time to stand for him. We can make this happen!”
Samir Khalil, executive director of Illinois’ largest Arab-American Democratic organization, mailed thousands of “Get Out the Vote” cards endorsing Sanders, and urged the state’s roughly 500,000 Arab voters to support him.
“If what Sanders is saying is implemented, he can save the fabric of America from racism and hate, and also bring a new and fair approach to foreign policy,” Khalil said.
“Sanders, who is Jewish, showed us you can criticize Israel and Jewish activists for their political behavior without the fear and blackmail of being called anti-Semitic. Sanders has lifted this burden.”
One issue that drove the Democratic establishment to rally around Biden was Sanders’ tough criticism of Israel and his strong support of Palestinian rights during a Feb. 25 presidential debate on CBS. In contrast, Biden has openly declared himself “a Zionist.”
Seven Arab-American leaders in Michigan endorsed Sanders on Friday in the lead-up to the state contest.
He received the endorsement of the American Arab and Muslim Political Action Committee (AMPAC), which cited his “clear commitment to the working class, and longstanding stance on negotiating a just peace in the Middle East.”
He also received support from the Yemeni American Democratic Caucus (YADC) in the Michigan Democratic Party. The YADC called Sanders “the best and most qualified candidate for president.”
The Arab American Political Action Committee of Dearborn endorsed him, as did Palestinian Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Somali Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Arab American Institute founder Jim Zogby.
Michael Fasullo, Michigan coordinator for the “Bernie 2020” campaign, said: “It is an honor to have these leaders standing with us as we work to transform this country for the better.”
He added: “While Trump has terrorized so many communities, particularly Arab-American and Muslim communities, our movement is working to bring together people of all backgrounds. Together we can ensure a just political system rooted in human rights for all.”

Topics: Bernie Sanders

Related

World
US death toll from coronavirus hits 19, New York declares emergency
World
Several dead, 28 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

Latest updates

Czech Prime Minister says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe
Saudi Arabia announces 4 new coronavirus cases
Janina Gavankar can’t get enough of Lebanese designers
Giorgio Armani postpones Cruise 2021 show in Dubai amid coronavirus concerns
Bahrain’s Formula One race ‘participants only’ due to coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.