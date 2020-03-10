You are here

Saudi Arabia sets 72-hour deadline to return to Kingdom amid coronavirus fears

Nationals can take Saudia flights from Dubai airport during the next three days. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The Saudi government has given nationals who wish to return to the Kingdom three days to make their journey from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Saudi Arabia’s consulates announced on Tuesday.

Nationals can take Saudia flights from Dubai airport during the next three days. Alternatively, Saudis can enter through Al-Batha border checkpoint near Abu Dhabi.

Nationals leaving from Bahrain, can travel through the King Fahd bridge. Those without a means for transport can take Gulf Air flights.

Meanwhile, the embassy in Egypt announced that flights between the two countries will resume on March 10 and 11 to allow Saudis to return to the Kingdom.

Rescheduling will be free of charge, the embassy added.

Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi health ministry announces five new coronavirus cases

  • The five cases increase the total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom to 20
Updated 10 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening five new cases infected with coronavirus, increasing the total number in the Kingdom to 20.

Three of the five cases – a man and two women from Saudi Arabia – were already in quarantine after returning from Iran and Iraq. They were transferred to a hospital in the Eastern Province. 

The fourth case is a Saudi citizen who had shown mild respiratory symptoms, and had arrived at a hospital in Eastern Province and was isolated. Those who were in contact with him have undergone the necessary precautionary measures.

The fifth case is an Egyptian man who arrived from Egypt and also showed mild respiratory symptoms. He was placed in isolation in a hospital in Makkah.

The five cases are in addition to the four announced earlier on Monday.

The Kingdom also introduced a range of measures Monday to tackle the spread of the virus, including a travel ban to 14 countries.

