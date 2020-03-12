You are here

  • Home
  • India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus

India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus

India’s sports secretary said it wanted the national cricket team’s upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums — an unheard-of occurrence for one of the country’s national obsessions. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhn89

Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus

  • India has so far been relatively unscathed by the virus compared to elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America
  • New Delhi said late on Wednesday it will cancel almost all visas issued for travel to the country until April 15
Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The India government has ordered upcoming international cricket matches to be played in empty stadiums, as travel operators warned of an unprecedented impact of a blanket visa ban by the government to combat the spread of coronavirus.
With just 68 confirmed cases and no deaths, India has so far been relatively unscathed by the virus compared to elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America. But experts fear that its overstretched medical systems may not be able to handle the type of intensive care required to handle a spike in infections.
New Delhi said late on Wednesday it will cancel almost all visas issued for travel to the country until April 15, in one of the most far-reaching attempts to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Thursday, the country’s sports secretary said it wanted the national cricket team’s upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums — an unheard-of occurrence for one of India’s national obsessions.
The chief ministers of two states where India is due to play matches against South Africa this month “have been advised to avoid gathering of people,” RS Jhulaniya said. “Matches may go on without spectator crowd.”
Brijesh Patel, governing council chairman of the Indian Premier League, the country’s premier domestic cricket tournament due to start later this month, said the organization would meet on Saturday to discuss “all possibilities” regarding the tournament, including visas issues for overseas players and the possibility of playing matches in empty stadiums.
Tourist and business travel have already dipped sharply this year, but the visa ban will take activity to an “all time low,” according to Chetan Gupta, general secretary of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India.
As one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, millions of people in the country rely on tourism for employment. Around 10 million foreign tourists visit the country each year, according to government data.
“All our members are suffering at the moment,” Gupta said. “No one has any business at all — inbound, outbound or domestic.”
Since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the flu-like coronavirus has infected more than 126,000 and killed over 4,600 people globally, according to Reuters calculations.

Topics: Cricket India

Related

Sport
India’s cricket great Virat Kohli not ready to ease leadership workload
Sport
Ravi Shastri reappointed India’s cricket coach

Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

Updated 12 March 2020
AFP

Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

  • Greece registered its first death from coronavirus
Updated 12 March 2020
AFP
OLYMPIA, Greece: The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.
With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organizers on March 19.

Latest updates

Shiite militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general
Turkey carried out unprecedented crackdown on free expression: US State Department
Middle East discovers value of the virtual classroom amid coronavirus threat
Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece
La Liga suspends fixtures for at least two weeks, Real Madrid put in quarantine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.