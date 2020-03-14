Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

You are here

Microsoft on Friday announced that co-founder Bill Gates has left its board of directors to devote more time to philanthropy.
Updated 14 March 2020
AP

  • Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company
  • Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
REDMOND, Washington: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy.
Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.
He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.
The billionaire announced Friday that he’s leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.
Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He will also remain a technology adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders.

Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

  • “One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” CEO Tim Cook said
SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said.
Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores.
“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” he said in a statement Friday.
“As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

