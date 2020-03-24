MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 39 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 501.
The number of patients who have died from the virus is 33. There were 19 people who have recovered from the infection, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.
Philippines reports 39 new coronavirus cases
