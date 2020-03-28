UAE to fine violators of COVID-19 preventive measures for up to $13,000

DUBAI: Anyone violating preventive measures and instructions given by the UAE government amid the coronavirus pandemic could be fined up to $13,600, according to new regulations by the country’s cabinet.

The new legislation outlines penalties, starting from $136, for violating rules set out by several government agencies including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI), state news agency WAM reported this week.

Some of the punishable offenses include not complying with home quarantine instructions, refusing mandatory hospitalization, visiting closed public spaces, as well as unnecessary travel, according to local daily Khaleej Times.

The MOI was tasked to monitor the public during the pandemic, and to ensure people are following precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE, which has so far recorded more than 400 cases of the disease, earlier imposed a three-day disinfection program that restricted people’s movement within the country.

Here is the complete list of fines: