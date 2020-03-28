You are here

UAE to fine violators of COVID-19 preventive measures for up to $13,000

The UAE has more than 400 cases of the virus as of Saturday. (File/AFP)
  • The UAE earlier imposed a three-day nationwide disinfection program that restricted people from travelling
  • More than 400 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country so far
DUBAI: Anyone violating preventive measures and instructions given by the UAE government amid the coronavirus pandemic could be fined up to $13,600, according to new regulations by the country’s cabinet.

The new legislation outlines penalties, starting from $136, for violating rules set out by several government agencies including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI), state news agency WAM reported this week.

Some of the punishable offenses include not complying with home quarantine instructions, refusing mandatory hospitalization, visiting closed public spaces, as well as unnecessary travel, according to local daily Khaleej Times.

The MOI was tasked to monitor the public during the pandemic, and to ensure people are following precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE, which has so far recorded more than 400 cases of the disease, earlier imposed a three-day disinfection program that restricted people’s movement within the country.

Here is the complete list of fines:

  • $13,612.85 fine for not complying with instructions of home quarantine
  • $13,612.85 fine for patients who refuse the mandatory hospitalization or failing to take the prescribed medicines despite being alerted
  • $1361.29 fine for violating administrative closure of public places like shopping centers, malls, outdoor markets, gyms, public swimming pools, cinemas, clubs, parks and restaurants dining customers
  • $136.13 fine for people caught visiting the public places
  • $2722.57 fine for organizing social gatherings, meetings and public celebrations
  • $1361.29 fine for people attending the social gatherings and public celebrations
  • $1361.29 fine for not conducting a medical test upon request
  • $544.51 fine for violating precautionary measures set by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention by people coming from nations affected by communicable diseases
  • $816.77 fine for failure to observe health measures regarding regulation of roads, markets and other public places exempted from temporary closure
  • $816.77 for failure to dispose of clothes, luggage or any temporary structures proved to be contaminated and can't be disinfected by the standard established methods
  • $272.26 fine for not wearing medical masks indoors
  • $272.26 fine for unnecessary visits to hospitals and other health facilities
  • $272.26 fine for allowing more than 3 persons in car
  • $272.26 fine for not maintaining social distancing while walking
  • $544.51 fine for leaving home with no important work or a genuine reason
  • $816.77 fine for violating provisions of the law when burying or transporting the body of a person who died from a communicable disease
  • $1361.29 fine for drivers failing to maintain hygiene and following sterilization procedures in public transportation
  • $2722.57 fine for failure to take precautionary measures by the crew on ships
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi offers residents permits to leave homes for emergencies during sterilisation program

  • People working in sectors that include medical and pharmaceutical, airport and immigration, and petrol stations, will be permitted to leave their homes
  • The UAE’s sterilization program began on Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time and will continue until March 29
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has activated a website where residents can send requests to leave their homes for essential purposes, during the Sterilisation Program imposed by the UAE, Khaleej Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

People working in sectors that include medical and pharmaceutical, airport and immigration, and petrol stations, will be permitted to leave their homes and are not required to submit requests. However, they are required to carry their Emirates and work identification documents for verification.

The UAE’s sterilization program began on Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time and will continue until March 29 as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The country has announced on Friday 72 new cases of coronavirus in the country, raising toll to 405. Three new recoveries from the virus have also been reported.

