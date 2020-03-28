UAE to fine violators of COVID-19 preventive measures for up to $13,000

DUBAI: Anyone violating preventive measures and instructions given by the UAE government amid the coronavirus pandemic could be fined up to $13,600, according to new regulations by the country’s cabinet.
The new legislation outlines penalties, starting from $136, for violating rules set out by several government agencies including the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI), state news agency WAM reported this week.
Some of the punishable offenses include not complying with home quarantine instructions, refusing mandatory hospitalization, visiting closed public spaces, as well as unnecessary travel, according to local daily Khaleej Times.
The MOI was tasked to monitor the public during the pandemic, and to ensure people are following precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The UAE, which has so far recorded more than 400 cases of the disease, earlier imposed a three-day disinfection program that restricted people’s movement within the country.
Here is the complete list of fines:
- $13,612.85 fine for not complying with instructions of home quarantine
- $13,612.85 fine for patients who refuse the mandatory hospitalization or failing to take the prescribed medicines despite being alerted
- $1361.29 fine for violating administrative closure of public places like shopping centers, malls, outdoor markets, gyms, public swimming pools, cinemas, clubs, parks and restaurants dining customers
- $136.13 fine for people caught visiting the public places
- $2722.57 fine for organizing social gatherings, meetings and public celebrations
- $1361.29 fine for people attending the social gatherings and public celebrations
- $1361.29 fine for not conducting a medical test upon request
- $544.51 fine for violating precautionary measures set by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention by people coming from nations affected by communicable diseases
- $816.77 fine for failure to observe health measures regarding regulation of roads, markets and other public places exempted from temporary closure
- $816.77 for failure to dispose of clothes, luggage or any temporary structures proved to be contaminated and can't be disinfected by the standard established methods
- $272.26 fine for not wearing medical masks indoors
- $272.26 fine for unnecessary visits to hospitals and other health facilities
- $272.26 fine for allowing more than 3 persons in car
- $272.26 fine for not maintaining social distancing while walking
- $544.51 fine for leaving home with no important work or a genuine reason
- $816.77 fine for violating provisions of the law when burying or transporting the body of a person who died from a communicable disease
- $1361.29 fine for drivers failing to maintain hygiene and following sterilization procedures in public transportation
- $2722.57 fine for failure to take precautionary measures by the crew on ships