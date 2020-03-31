You are here

ICD announces $250m in funding for member states

ICD CEO Ayman Sejiny
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

ICD announces $250m in funding for member states

Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a multilateral organization affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has expressed concerns about the health and well-being of its member countries, partners and employees amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
ICD has announced $250 million in emergency funding, mainly in the form of medium- to long-term financing instruments to help existing and new clients in the financial, agri-food, energy and other affected sectors. ICD will also aid the private health care industries of affected member countries to meet the surging demand for services, equipment and medication.
Additionally, the IsDB Group is setting up a “Strategic Preparedness and Response Facility” of $730 million to mitigate the negative health and socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

The facility will extend financing to both the public and private sectors with the aim of minimizing the spread and impact of the disease in IsDB member countries.
The financing will be extended in the form of grants, concessional resources, trade finance, private sector lending and political and risk insurance coverage. The IsDB Group will deploy all the available financing instruments to fast-track the distribution of funds to support its member countries.
ICD CEO Ayman Sejiny said: “ICD strongly believes in the importance of continuous dialogue and collaboration. ICD is ready to provide all kinds and means of support and assistance. With strong communications between us and our member countries and parters, I am confident that hand-in-hand we will overcome this challenging period together.”
ICD will also work closely with more than 100 local and regional financial institutions in its network to provide the necessary support so that they can continue to finance SMEs in the affected sectors.

Huawei appoints new CEO for Saudi operations

Terry He, CEO for Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia.
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei appoints new CEO for Saudi operations

Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei has announced the appointment of Terry He as CEO for Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia effective immediately. Based in Riyadh, He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei’s Saudi operations and for guiding the company’s work as a strategic partner in accelerating digital transformation in the Kingdom.
Previously, He held the position of president of Huawei Middle East Enterprise Business Group where he oversaw the development of the group across the region. In that role, he worked closely with organizations in various industries such as government, oil and gas, education, financial services, health care, hospitality, and construction to embrace emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and more.
He has more than 10 years of experience working across multiple Huawei offices in the region.  

“Terry He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience from his time in the region,” said Charles Yang, president of Huawei Middle East. “He has already played a key role in many of Huawei’s regional milestones, and we wish him continued success in his new position in Saudi Arabia as Huawei remains committed to serving its customers and contributing to our digital society.”
He added: “Huawei is growing rapidly in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia specifically, with digital transformation being embraced by all organizations and within the wider Vision 2030. Our goal is to ultimately bring digital to every person, home and organization to support a fully connected and intelligent society. Through open collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we are able to create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.”

