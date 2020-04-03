Screen scene: What to stream this week

Catch up with the seventh season of this popular Emmy-winning cop comedy on OSN. NYPD detective Jake Peralta continues to demonstrate his crime solving chops and wind up his colleagues with his childish humor.
Coffee & Kareem
Where: Netflix
Helms plays police officer James Coffee in this action-comedy. Coffee is happy in his new relationship with Vanessa, but her son — Kareem — isn’t impressed. He tries to break them up by hiring thugs to take Coffee out. The plan goes badly wrong.
Money Heist
Where: Netflix
In part four of the popular Spanish crime drama, the gang is in chaos. The Professor believes Lisbon to be dead (the gang use the names of cities instead of their real names). Meanwhile, Rio and Tokyo have blown up a tank and Nairobi is in serious trouble.
Nailed It!
Where: Netflix
In an amusing twist on reality-TV baking shows, ‘Nailed It!’ invites
some shockingly bad home bakers to try and recreate edible masterpieces in front of the camera — competing for $10,000. The results are some of the ugliest food you’re ever going to see.
Sunderland Till I Die
Where: Netflix
The second series of this compelling docuseries delving behind the scenes at Sunderland football club in the north of England. Can a new owner save the club?
Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour’s ‘The Perfect Candidate’ wows UK critics
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Adam Grundey
LONDON: ‘The Perfect Candidate’ — Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour’s latest movie — launched in the UK late last month (on streaming services, since cinemas are currently closed) and has garnered hugely positive reviews for its “subtle power” (Backseat Mafia).
“The Perfect Candidate” tells the story of Maryam, a doctor who — outraged by the state of the road leading to her clinic, which sometimes prevents patients from reaching her — decides to run for a position in the local municipality. It’s a decision that shocks not just politicians and the media (a presenter on the local news assumes she must be campaigning on ‘female-focused’ issues “like gardens, for instance”), but her family and friends too.
In The Sunday Times, Kevin Maher described “The Perfect Candidate” as “an inspirational tale.” He hailed Mila Al-Zahrani’s performance in the lead role as “furiously good” and said the film was “the perfect streamer,” praising Al-Mansour for the ease with which she “blends arthouse and mainstream conventions.”
Al-Mansour’s comedy drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019. At the time, the filmmaker told Arab News, “It’s feminist. It’s about empowering women and it gives them a chance to believe in themselves and think that they could run for office and get involved in politics in Saudi Arabia.”
The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said the movie gives the audience “a fine lesson in some key ingredients of political life … nepotism, cynicism, sexism and chaos,” finding the themes so universal that it is, “the sort of film I can imagine getting a remake in contemporary America or Britain, with not as many changes as we might assume.”
In Little White Lies, Ella Kemp described the film as “a fiery message playfully wrapped in irony” that “attains a greater level of sensitivity beyond just delivering yet another cry for vague female empowerment.”
As she did with her pioneering debut film — 2012’s “Wadjda” — it seems Al-Mansour is once again proving that there is an appetite for stories from Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in international markets; a fact that should help convince others to see the creative arts as a viable career option — something Al-Mansour was keen to see happen when she spoke to Arab News last year.
“Art will become something people can actually work on and live off in Saudi Arabia, which was not the case before,” she said. “ Art was not respected. People didn’t have that kind of appreciation for it. But I think it’s different now.”