20 Mali soldiers killed in attack by extremists: officials

Thousands of Malian soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict to date. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 April 2020
AFP

  • Militants attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba early on Monday morning
  • Mali has been struggling to contain an extremist revolt that first broke out in the north in 2012
BAMAKO: Some 20 Malian soldiers were killed in an apparent extremist attack Monday, local politicians and a military official said, in the latest bout of violence in the war-torn West African state.
Militants attacked a military base in the northern town of Bamba early on Monday morning, according to a local government official, who called the assailants "terrorists" and said at least 20 soldiers had died.
Another local official gave a similar account, explaining that the militants arrived on motorbikes and in cars.
"Investigations are still ongoing on the ground because the death toll must be higher than the 20 deaths announced," the official said.
Mali has been struggling to contain an extremist revolt that first broke out in the north in 2012, and which has since spread to the centre of the country and to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Thousands of Malian soldiers and civilians have died in the conflict to date, despite the presence of thousands of French and United Nations troops in the country.
It was not immediately clear who carried out Monday's attack.
A Malian army official stationed in northern Mali confirmed that an attack had taken place in Bamba but said that there had been losses on both sides.
He added that the army did not have a clear idea of enemy losses, however, because the militants took their casualties with them when they left the area.
Another military official told AFP that reinforcements had been dispatched to the area.

Mumbai hospital shut after surge in coronavirus cases among staff

  • Wockhardt Hospital has been declared a ‘containment zone’ after the cases were confirmed
  • Mumbai, home to 12.5 million people according to the 2011 census, has so far confirmed 458 cases
MUMBAI: A major private hospital in Mumbai was shut to new patients and declared a coronavirus containment zone on Monday after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive, an official said.
Since the virus hit India — which has been under lockdown since March 25 with 109 deaths so far — medical workers have complained about not being given adequate protective gear.
Mumbai city authority spokesman Vijay Khabale-Patil said that the Wockhardt Hospital has been declared a “containment zone” after the cases were confirmed.
“Three hundred staffers have been quarantined and the hospital is shut,” he said.
The United Nurses Association (UNA) in Mumbai accused hospital management of failing to protect staff by refusing to let them wear appropriate safety gear.
“They told the medical staffers to wear simple (surgical) masks... and attend to the patient,” said Akash S. Pillai, UNA general secretary for Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital.
“They were thinking that if the staff wore protective gear, family members of COVID-19 patients would get scared,” he said.
“Many well-known hospitals in Mumbai and Pune are putting their staffers through the same risks,” he said.
He added that Wockhardt waited too long to carry out tests on its staff, thereby increasing the possibility for infections to spread.
India has so far recorded over 4,000 coronavirus cases.
But experts caution the real numbers are likely to be far higher, with the country carrying out little testing of its 1.3 billion population compared to many other countries.
Mumbai, home to 12.5 million people according to the 2011 census, has so far confirmed 458 cases, including five in the Dharavi area, home to one of Asia’s biggest slums, and 30 deaths.

