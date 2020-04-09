Amnesty: Prisoners killed by Iran’s security forces during coronavirus protests

LONDON: Dozens of Iranian prisoners are feared to have been killed by security forces after brutal force was used to put down protests over fears related to coronavirus spreading in the country’s jails.

Thousands of inmates in at least eight Iranian prisons have recently taken part in protests as they fear being infected with COVID-19 in jails that are overcrowded, lack hygiene and have poor ventilation, Amnesty International reported on Thursday.

The protests were lethally repressed by prison officers and security officers, leading to the deaths.

Amnesty said in a press release that authorities responded with live ammunition and tear gas, killing some 35 inmates and wounding hundreds of others.

It added that security forces beat protesters in at least one prison, “possibly leading to the death of an inmate.”

Amnesty told Arab News: “Many of Iran’s prisons have unacceptable detention conditions, including overcrowding, poor ventilation, limited hot water, inadequate food, insufficient beds and insect infestations.

“They can therefore be highly susceptible to viral outbreaks. There is also often a lack access for prisoners to prompt medical assistance, medicines, adequate medical facilities, and hygiene and sanitary products.”

Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, called the Iranian authorities’ response to the prison demonstrations “abhorrent,” and said “an independent investigation into the torture and deaths in custody is urgently needed.”

She added: “It is abhorrent that instead of responding to prisoners’ legitimate demands to be protected from COVID-19, Iranian authorities have yet again resorted to killing people to silence their concerns.

“Security forces must be instructed to immediately cease the use of unlawful lethal force, and to refrain from punishing prisoners calling for their right to health.”

Amnesty told Arab News: “We have seen reports that prisoners who have displayed COVID-19 symptoms are not being tested and are often being treated in the medical care facilities of prisons, which do not have specialist facilities to deal with the virus.”

It said although the authorities have announced inmates being released, prisoners of conscience remain jailed and are treated with contempt.

“Hundreds of prisoners of conscience, including human rights lawyers, workers’ rights activists, anti-death penalty campaigners and those jailed simply for their religious beliefs … are languishing in prison solely for peacefully exercising their rights,” Amnesty added.

“Some have health issues which they have either developed in prison or which have exacerbated in detention. Many of them have been denied adequate health care because the Iranian authorities routinely deny access to adequate medical care as a secondary punishment to these individuals.”

Amnesty urged the authorities to release prisoners of conscience, along with people in pre-trial detention and those most at risk from the virus.

Iran, one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic, on Thursday reported 117 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,110. It also declared 1,634 new cases of the virus, taking the total number of cases to 66,220.

The country’s real figures are believed to be much higher. There have also been reports of several prison riots and jail breaks in Iran in recent weeks.