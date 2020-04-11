You are here

Fearful Egyptians disrupt burial of virus victim

Egypt's landmark Tahrir Square in the capital Cairo empty following a lockdown due to the coronavirus. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • Dozens of villagers protested outside the cemetery, fearing the spread of the virus if the 65-year-old was interred there
  • Security forces dispersed an angry crowd with teargas, making 12 arrests, before the woman was buried
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian police arrested a dozen people and fired tear gas in a Nile Delta village Saturday, as a crowd protested the burial of a COVID-19 victim, a security source said.
Relatives had taken the body of a retired doctor from her home in Daqahliya north of Cairo to the family vault in the village of Shubra Al-Bahou.
But before the burial, dozens of villagers protested outside the cemetery, fearing the spread of the virus if the 65-year-old was interred there.
The woman’s family were turned back from another nearby cemetery before returning to Shubra Al-Bahou.
Security forces then dispersed an angry crowd with teargas, making 12 arrests, before the woman was buried.
Last month Egyptian authorities placed 300 families under quarantine in a village in Daqahliya governorate after a 72-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man died from the new coronavirus.
At the time Health Minister Hala Zayed said the measure was to allow sterilization procedures to prevent more infections in the village, which she did not name.
So far, Egypt has confirmed 1,794 COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths.
The Egyptian Medical Syndicate said on Saturday three doctors have died from the illness but that only one of them contracted it at work.
Another 43 doctors have been infected by the virus, the union said in a statement.

UAE foreign affairs minister calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Libya amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated 11 April 2020
Arab News

  • Major hospital comes under intensified rocket fire
  • New cases of COVID-19 identified in several people in Tripoli
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, has discussed the need for an immediate end to hostilities in Libya in a conversation with Stephanie Turco Williams, the deputy head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), he revealed in a tweet.

And Gargash said there was a shared concern for Libya’s ability to handle the situation with COVID-19 as an equal priority to any ceasefire.

Williams previously said that an escalation in Libya’s war was straining the country’s ability to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s incredibly reckless. It’s inhumane, it’s stretching the capacity of local authorities and the health infrastructure that is already decimated,” Stephanie Williams told Bloomberg in an interview. “And they’re whistling past the graveyard, that’s what they’re doing.”

One of Tripoli’s largest hospitals has been forced to close amid intensified fighting in which the facility came under three days of shelling as the country reported at least 24 cases of coronavirus infections.

