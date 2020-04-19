Kuwait records 93 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Abu Dhabi launches new COVID-19 tracking app to help fight virus spread

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) has released a new mobile application – TraceCovid – that will help the government to quickly identify possible cases of coronavirus among communities, state-run WAM reported.

The new app will detect people who have been in close contact with those infected by the virus, and alert relevant authorities.

In order for the app to work, users must enable the Bluetooth feature of their devices. When in close proximity of another device that has the app, both phones will exchange an encrypt data that can be accessed by the government.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Hamed said the DoH was “keen to bolster our advanced technologies to maintain the health of members of the society rapidly and effectively.”

Meanwhile, the UAE government has emphasized only official health authorities are allowed to disseminate information about COVID-19, adding violators could be fined up to $5,400.