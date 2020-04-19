DUBAI: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said 93 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 24 hours, bringing total number of infections in the country to 1,751.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said 34 of the new cases were put in intensive care, 18 of whom were in critical condition.
Al-Sanad also said a 68-year-old Bengali patient has died of the virus, lifting the national death toll to six.
The ministry earlier announced 22 new recoveries in the country, bringing the total to 280.
Kuwait records 93 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
https://arab.news/yysj9
Kuwait records 93 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
- 34 of the new cases were put in intensive care, 18 of whom were in critical condition
DUBAI: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health said 93 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 24 hours, bringing total number of infections in the country to 1,751.