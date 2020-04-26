You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: The malls are open, but many fear coronavirus remains too high

TWITTER POLL: The malls are open, but many fear coronavirus remains too high

Despite reassurances that strict limitations will be in place, most said they would still avoid malls. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rfb8d

Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: The malls are open, but many fear coronavirus remains too high

  • Shopping malls and other public areas have been reopened in many countries
  • Government's continue to enforce strict rules for those managing public areas
Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: In many countries governments have started a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdowns in an attempt to help boost their local economies and others are considering following suit.

This easing has included shopping malls reopening – but despite the strict regulations still in place, including 24 hour sanitization and a reduction in the amount of people allowed – many say they still won’t go.

An Arab News Twitter poll revealed that more than 65 percent said they believed there was still too much risk associated with visiting shopping malls  -  but 31.5 percent said they would go.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the assumption that people who have already been infected develop some level of immunity.

And the WHO scientists warned that there was a risk of complacency among people who might think they are less at risk because they had the virus, who might then make less effort to self distance from other people.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Twitter poll

Related

Media
TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated
Media
TWITTER POLL: Lockdown life might keep away coronavirus, but the pounds are piling on

Facebook and CNN focus on Together Apart at Ramadan

Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

Facebook and CNN focus on Together Apart at Ramadan

  • Together Apart at Ramadan will highlight how a spirit of togetherness can be maintained virtually
  • It will feature a mixture of English and Arabic language content
Updated 26 April 2020
Arab News

Facebook is the exclusive partner for a new series across CNN TV and digital platforms about maintaining community and connection during Ramadan.

The 10-part series, Together Apart at Ramadan, will highlight how a spirit of togetherness can be maintained virtually. Through a mixture of English and Arabic language content, Together Apart at Ramadan will showcase the continued connection between families, friends and communities during Ramadan, despite the current situation regarding Covid-19, and demonstrate creative ways to keep traditions alive and inspire hope. In collaboration with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC), Facebook will be the exclusive brand partner across all platforms – CNN International TV and digital, CNN Arabic, and CNN International and CNN Arabic’s Facebook pages.

Launching on 26th April, the first video will explore how charity is a core value of the Islamic faith, but due to the coronavirus pandemic philanthropy is taking on a new meaning during this year's holy month. As Muslims around the world prepare for a radically different Ramadan, the people who support those less fortunate have been working hard to ensure that the holiday spirit stays intact. CNN highlights those who are not letting Covid-19 hinder their charitable work but are instead giving the gift of hope. 

“Staying in touch and virtual communications have never felt more important, making this partnership a natural fit for a platform such as Facebook that connects us with friends and family during this time. Our aspiration is for this series to inspire our global audiences on how to keep in touch, share the meaning of and observe Ramadan together despite the current restrictions in place all over the world,” Cathy Ibal, SVP, CNNIC.

Topics: CNN Facebook Ramadan

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East on high alert for new infections as countries ease virus lockdown
Lifestyle
Ramadan recipes: Brazilian shrimp stew by Fogueira head chef Daniel Magalhães

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia signs deal with China's BGI group for 9 million COVID-19 tests
How to safely buy groceries in Saudi Arabia during the coronavirus pandemic
Satellite imagery finds likely Kim train amid health rumors
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric backs central bank governor as currency tumbles
Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school -police

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.