TWITTER POLL: The malls are open, but many fear coronavirus remains too high

DUBAI: In many countries governments have started a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdowns in an attempt to help boost their local economies and others are considering following suit.

This easing has included shopping malls reopening – but despite the strict regulations still in place, including 24 hour sanitization and a reduction in the amount of people allowed – many say they still won’t go.

An Arab News Twitter poll revealed that more than 65 percent said they believed there was still too much risk associated with visiting shopping malls - but 31.5 percent said they would go.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against the assumption that people who have already been infected develop some level of immunity.

And the WHO scientists warned that there was a risk of complacency among people who might think they are less at risk because they had the virus, who might then make less effort to self distance from other people.