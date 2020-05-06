LIVE: Latin America reels from coronavirus pandemic, rest of the world eases lockdown measures

DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic focus has shifted to Latin America as governments elsewhere continue to relax on lockdown restrictions that were imposed weeks ago to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

From Australia to Egypt, economies are being opened up anew as countries bid a quick return to normalcy recoup a least some of the lost businesses and opportunities, and rekindle public confidence amid the new normal of social distancing.

May 6, Wednesday (GMT times)

08:05 – The Philippine health ministry reported 21 new coronavirus deaths, 320 more infections.

07:59 – Japan’s capital of Tokyo reported 38 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, Jiji news agency said, marking a fifth straight day of declining numbers of new infections.

07:24 – Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally to 20,198.

05:19 – Australia will have a COVID-19 safe economy up and running by July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as his government seeks to get one million unemployed people working again. READ THE STORY

04:54 – Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus case and one new death, a senior health official said.

03:22 – More than 15,000 people have been killed by the coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean as of 0230 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

03:17 – Egypt’s economy had just started to recover after years of political turmoil and militant attacks when the coronavirus crisis hit, impacting especially its vital tourism sector.

03:15 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

02:13 – New confirmed infections per day in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.