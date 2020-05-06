You are here

LIVE: Latin America reels from coronavirus pandemic, rest of the world eases lockdown measures

Satere-mawe indigenous men contact a doctor to receive medical guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic at Amazonas State, on of the most affected regions in Brazil, on May 5, 2020. (AFP)
DUBAI: The coronavirus pandemic focus has shifted to Latin America as governments elsewhere continue to relax on lockdown restrictions that were imposed weeks ago to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

From Australia to Egypt, economies are being opened up anew as countries bid a quick return to normalcy recoup a least some of the lost businesses and opportunities, and rekindle public confidence amid the new normal of social distancing.

May 6, Wednesday (GMT times)

08:05 – The Philippine health ministry reported 21 new coronavirus deaths, 320 more infections.

07:59 – Japan’s capital of Tokyo reported 38 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, Jiji news agency said, marking a fifth straight day of declining numbers of new infections.

07:24 – Singapore’s health ministry confirmed 788 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state’s tally to 20,198.

05:19 – Australia will have a COVID-19 safe economy up and running by July, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as his government seeks to get one million unemployed people working again. READ THE STORY

04:54 – Thailand on Wednesday reported one new coronavirus case and one new death, a senior health official said.

03:22 – More than 15,000 people have been killed by the coronavirus in Latin America and the Caribbean as of 0230 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on official reports.

03:17Egypt’s economy had just started to recover after years of political turmoil and militant attacks when the coronavirus crisis hit, impacting especially its vital tourism sector.

03:15 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

02:13 – New confirmed infections per day in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Topics: Coronavirus

UAE disallows elderly, children inside shopping malls and retail stores as coronavirus precaution

Updated 06 May 2020
Arab News

UAE disallows elderly, children inside shopping malls and retail stores as coronavirus precaution

Updated 06 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has disallowed entry for people over the age of 60 and children younger than 12 from entering shopping malls, cooperative societies and supermarkets as a safety precaution the coronavirus, state news agency WAM has reported.

They are also prohibited from entering retail stores located outside shopping centers, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a in a joint announcement.

“These precautions are in order to ensure their health and safety,” the statement said.

Global health officials have confirmed studies that those in the same age cohorts are at most risk of contracting coronavirus, which has affected over 3.6 million individuals and has resulted into over quarter a million deaths.

In the UAE, total coronavirus infections reached 15,192 as of Tuesday, May 5, while fatalities have risen to 146.

“The decision was made as part of the precautionary measures and restrictions governing the re-opening of shopping malls and commercial centers in the UAE,” WAM reported.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE retail

