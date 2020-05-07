You are here

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,284 to 166,091

Above, disinfectant and distancing rules in the sales room of the BMW dealer Hakvoort in Koenigswinter, Germany on April 20, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,119, the tally shows
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,284 to 166,091, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,119, the tally showed.

Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January
BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.
Of the new cases, two were Thai men who had returned from Kazakhstan and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said.
Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities from the coronavirus since the outbreak began in January. Authorities have been cautiously allowing some businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.

