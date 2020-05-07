Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,284 to 166,091

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,284 to 166,091, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,119, the tally showed.
