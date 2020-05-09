You are here

  • Home
  • Anger rises in Kabul over alleged drowning of Afghan migrants by Iranian authorities

Anger rises in Kabul over alleged drowning of Afghan migrants by Iranian authorities

Afghanistan said on Saturday that it had opened an investigation into the deaths of Afghan migrants who survivors said were forced by Iranian authorities to jump into the Harirud River at gunpoint last week. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cfa9

Updated 36 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Anger rises in Kabul over alleged drowning of Afghan migrants by Iranian authorities

  • Team to probe incident that took place in Herat on May 1
Updated 36 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan said on Saturday that it had opened an investigation into the deaths of Afghan migrants who survivors said were forced by Iranian authorities to jump into the Harirud River at gunpoint last week. The incident has sparked anger in Kabul.

“The initial phase of the investigation involves talking to provincial officials, families of the victims, and survivors in western Herat,” Javid Faisal, spokesman for the office of President Ashraf Ghani’s National Security Council (NSC), told Arab News on Saturday.

Faisal added that after the first phase of the probe, the team — tasked and dispatched by Ghani from Kabul — would speak to Iranian officials as well.

“They have had meetings [with local officials and survivors], but there are no clear findings yet,” he said.

The Harirud River in the Herat province in Afghanistan, along the border with Iran, is where the alleged incident took place on May 1. Nearly 50 migrants were thrown into the river after being severely beaten by Iranian officials, survivors Azizullah and Hamidullah told Arab News on Thursday.

They added that border forces detained the group after they entered Iranian soil illegally.

Confirming the reports, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Wednesday that he had a “tense interaction” with Iranian officials following the incident.

Later in the day, however, his ministry said that the Iranian government had agreed to a joint probe into the incident.

Atmar’s office and his spokesman did not respond to an email or calls by Arab News on Saturday to discuss the details of the interaction.

“What Iranian Border Guards did to innocent Afghans goes against all norms & human rights standards,” Abdul Moqim Abdulrahimzai, a senior official of the NSC tweeted on Saturday.

“We will never do this to any Iranian citizen. But we will also never forget!” he added.

Iran has denied the reports.

“We extend our condolences to their families, but we should remember that some are seeking to damage the (Kabul-Tehran) relations,” Sayed Abbas Musavi, a spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quoted as saying by Afghan TOLOnews. 

“Dismissing the murderous abuse of dozens of Afghan migrants in the face of increasing evidence is becoming more untenable,” Ahmad Shuja, another official of the NSC, tweeted on Friday.

Topics: Iran Afghanistan

Singapore’s Muslims count their stay-at-home blessings this Ramadan

Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Singapore’s Muslims count their stay-at-home blessings this Ramadan

  • With anti-virus measures in place, some have switched to online prayers and conversations
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

SINGAPORE: For as long as Sayed Mohammed Assaf can remember, he has always spent his time during Ramadan in the company of family and friends or at the local mosque for spiritual lessons on Islam.

But with the coronavirus pandemic gripping nations across the world, Singapore, too, has introduced social distancing and anti-virus measures until June 4, resulting in some Muslims in the country switching to a new way of observing the holy month — through the internet.

“I use Zoom or Google hangout for online classes with my sheikh. It feels rather weird as I cannot interact with him in person as I used to,” Assaf, 35, told Arab News on Saturday

The one-on-one lessons are an essential part of his “spiritual journey for the month,” he said, during which he learns about different aspects of Islam and the importance of “doing good deeds.”

“It helps me a lot. I learn to have more patience — you have to wait to reap its rewards of what you give,” he said.

With mass gatherings banned and mosques closed for the congregation as part of the coronavirus “circuit breaker,” it means less public interaction for Muslims in the country. They constitute 15 per cent of the total population of 5.9 million, with a majority hailing from the ethnic Malay community.

Assad, however, said the stay-at-home measure is “a blessing in disguise,” especially “if you compare it to Ramadans in the past.”

“We are all home, and there is a blessing to that as well as many Muslims can focus on good deeds and be less distracted by the outside world,” Assaf said. While Ramadan under lockdown is “different and difficult, somehow, it has brought me closer to God.”

With more time on his hands while working from home, Assaf says he begins his day by checking work emails, connecting with family and friends and dedicating a lot more time to reading the Holy Qur’an.

For 35-year-old Nadiah Alkardi, the lockdown means being able to spend “quality time with her young family.”

“We pray at home as a family nowadays. It gives you a sense of connection with your family members. So the bond grows stronger and more precious,” Alkardi said. Together they have been “offering the Taraweeh prayers since the first week of Ramadan” which would otherwise be prayed separately at mosques.

The only downside, Alkardi said, is that she’s unable to meet her siblings and parents for regular iftar gatherings.

Iftar is the time when Muslims who abstain from food and drink all day, break their fast at sunset. It serves as an occasion for family and friends to gather for a shared meal and is synonymous with Ramadan for Muslims across the globe.

Since the lockdown and subsequent ban on gatherings, Alkardi said she “meets her family” online.

“I speak to my mum and grandma on video calls to exchange recipes or talk about how their time during Ramadan preparation,” Alkardi said.

To help Muslims to adapt to the holy month under lockdown, Singapore’s authorities had launched Ramadan-specific content at the start of the month.

One initiative is the SalamSG TV – a YouTube channel launched by Singapore’s Islamic Religious Council (Muis) – to provide “everyday Islamic knowledge” through an online platform.

The idea seems to have clicked, with viewership growing by the day and content creators producing daily Ramadan videos in Tamil, Bengali and Malay languages, alongside English, which is the primary language of the channel, Muis has said.

“With mosques unable to provide regular iftar, tarawih, qiyam and noon and evening talks, it is important that the spiritual needs of the Muslim community are not neglected,” it said.

Topics: Coronavirus Singapore Muslims SalamSG TV Ramadan

Related

Special
World
Singapore lockdown highlights plight of migrant workers
World
Muslims in Italy wait their turn as government agrees to resume Mass

Latest updates

Hydrogen’s time is now in post-pandemic world
Singapore’s Muslims count their stay-at-home blessings this Ramadan
Pompeo: US, Middle East safer after withdrawal of Iran nuclear deal
Anger rises in Kabul over alleged drowning of Afghan migrants by Iranian authorities
Libyan officials: Shelling at Tripoli’s only working airport

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.