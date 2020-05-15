You are here

  • Home
  • Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Alice Wu’s coming-of-age comedy-drama “The Half Of It” picked up the Best Narrative Feature award at Tribeca this year. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9xzm

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Becoming

Starring: Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Where: Netflix 

This inevitable documentary follows former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour for her bestselling memoir of the same name. The fact that it’s made by the Obamas own production company is a sign of the level of impartiality you can expect. Still, the subject is absorbing company. 

All Day And A Night




This movie is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright 

Where: Netflix 

Despite trying to avoid the path followed by his convict father, aspiring rapper Jahkor Lincoln has been drawn into Oakland’s gang war, and ends up in prison. The same one in which his father is incarcerated. Time inside gives the pair the opportunity to repair their damaged relationship. 

The Half Of It

Starring: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Collin Chou 

Where: Netflix 

Alice Wu’s coming-of-age comedy-drama picked up the Best Narrative Feature award at Tribeca this year. It tells the story of lonely student Ellie Chu, who is hired by inarticulate jock Paul Munsky to write a love letter to a girl at their school. 

Hollywood




You can watch this show on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier 

Where: Netflix

Miniseries about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ (post-World War II). The show follows their efforts to make it big in showbiz, “no matter what the cost and is billed as “exposing and examining decadesold (industry) power dynamics.” 

Into The Night

Starring: Jan Bijvoet, Nabil Mallat 

Where: Netflix 

“Netflix’s first Belgian original series” might not be the blurb to get your pulse racing, but this sci-fi thriller about passengers on a hijacked airplane heading west in an attempt to outrun suddenly deadly sunlight has garnered favorable reviews. 

Topics: Netflix stay home Becoming All Day and a Night Hollywood Into the Night

Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon

This comforting dish makes for a simple but impressive dinner that your loved ones will undoubtedly enjoy. (Supplied)
Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon

Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ruban Simon, executive chef of the 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, shares a delicious recipe for lamp chops that you can replicate at home. This comforting dish makes for a simple but impressive dinner that your loved ones will undoubtedly enjoy.  

Ingredients for marinade:

  • 4l orange juice
  • 1l soy sauce
  • 50g toasted sesame seeds
  • 100g onions
  • 100g ginger
  • 50g coriander seeds
  • 100g daikon
  • 115g Maille Dijon mustard
  • 200g leeks
  • 1.5l mirin (non-alcoholic)
  • 70g choricero pepper pulp
  • 10g garlic
  • 500g vine tomatoes
  • 400g golden apples
  • 20g smoke powder 
  • 4.5kg lamb rack

Garnish:

  • 0.5 g shichimi togarashi
  • micro-coriander
  • micro-amaranth
  • gyoza no kawa
  • 8 g yuzu juice 1.8l
  • 30g shitake mushroom

For the lamb rack marinade:

  • Clean excess fat from the lamb and keep it aside
  • Grind all the spices together
  • Wash and chop all the vegetables and add the liquids 
  • Mix all ingredients and marinate for 48 hours
  • Blend all ingredients together and strain through a colander
  • Place each lamb rack in a bag with 250 ml of marinade
  • Let rest for 12 hours before vacuum cooking at 65 degrees Celsius (150 degrees Fahrenheit) for 2 hours
  • Strain through a china cap 

Method:

  • Fry the two sheets of gyoza no kawa and sprinkle with shichimi.
  • Heat the bag of lamb at 65 degrees to regenerate, then set the lamb rack aside in a warm place and start reducing the gravy.
  • Once the gravy is complete and just before serving, add the yuzu juice. 
  • Place the lamb racks on the grill, then let rest while sautéing the shitake mushrooms.
  • Cut the lamb into 4 chops and place a bouquet of the mushrooms in the center of the plate.
  • Arrange the chops around the bouquet with the bone sticking up.
  • Drizzle with the sauce and decorate the plate with micro-coriander, micro-amaranth, and the crunchy gyoza no kawa.

Serve and enjoy!

Topics: Ruban Simon lamp chops Ramadan recipes Ramadan

Latest updates

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week
Ramadan recipes: Delicious lamp chops from Chef Ruban Simon
Crime drama ‘The Sopranos’: Bingeworthy TV
Dubai’s historic gold souk shines again after coronavirus lockdown
Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, coronavirus clouds outlook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.