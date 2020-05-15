Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

‘Becoming’

Starring: Michelle Obama, Barack Obama

Where: Netflix

This inevitable documentary follows former US First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour for her bestselling memoir of the same name. The fact that it’s made by the Obamas own production company is a sign of the level of impartiality you can expect. Still, the subject is absorbing company.

Starring: Ashton Sanders, Jeffrey Wright

Where: Netflix

Despite trying to avoid the path followed by his convict father, aspiring rapper Jahkor Lincoln has been drawn into Oakland’s gang war, and ends up in prison. The same one in which his father is incarcerated. Time inside gives the pair the opportunity to repair their damaged relationship.

‘The Half Of It’

Starring: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Collin Chou

Where: Netflix

Alice Wu’s coming-of-age comedy-drama picked up the Best Narrative Feature award at Tribeca this year. It tells the story of lonely student Ellie Chu, who is hired by inarticulate jock Paul Munsky to write a love letter to a girl at their school.

Starring: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier

Where: Netflix

Miniseries about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ (post-World War II). The show follows their efforts to make it big in showbiz, “no matter what the cost and is billed as “exposing and examining decadesold (industry) power dynamics.”

‘Into The Night’

Starring: Jan Bijvoet, Nabil Mallat

Where: Netflix

“Netflix’s first Belgian original series” might not be the blurb to get your pulse racing, but this sci-fi thriller about passengers on a hijacked airplane heading west in an attempt to outrun suddenly deadly sunlight has garnered favorable reviews.