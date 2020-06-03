You are here

  • Home
  • India’s coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away

India’s coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away

India’s infections are rising as it ends a severe lockdown of its 1.3 billion people imposed in March. Above, recovered COVID-19 patients collect certificates from hospital staff as they leave a hospital in Siliguri on June 2, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zy3r4

Updated 03 June 2020
Reuters

India’s coronavirus cases cross 200,000, peak still weeks away

  • Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes
  • Infections are rising as it ends a severe lockdown of its 1.3 billion people imposed in March
Updated 03 June 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus infections crossed 200,000, official figures showed on Wednesday, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world’s second-most populous country, where the economy has begun re-opening after a lockdown imposed in March.
Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 207,615, the health ministry said.
“We are very far away for the peak,” said Dr. Nivedita Gupta, of the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research. Government officials have previously said it could be later this month, or even July, before cases start to fall off.
The death toll from the disease stood at 5,815.
Six other nations, including the United States, Britain and Brazil, have higher caseloads, and in India’s favor, at least its mortality rate has been comparably low.
But India’s infections are rising as it ends a severe lockdown of its 1.3 billion people imposed in March.
The lockdown has crippled the economy and left tens of thousands without work.
As train and bus services open, migrant workers are traveling home from the coronavirus hot spots of Mumbai and Delhi to the hinterland where infections are starting to rise, health officials say.
These included states such as Bihar, Odisha and Uttarakhand which traditionally supply the bulk of migrant workers.
Still, Gupta said relative to its large population, India had done well in tackling the disease. “Our preventive measures have been very effective. We are in a much better position vis-a-vis other countries,” she said.
Officials say the lockdown helped limit the spread of the virus, giving space to hospitals to deal with those affected. India’s fatality rate of 2.82 percent against the global average of 6.13 percent was among the lowest in the world, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said.
“We have been able to achieve this due to timely identification of cases and proper clinical management,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
India reports over 8,000 new coronavirus cases
World
India announces major easing of coronavirus lockdown

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine study

Updated 03 June 2020
AFP

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine study

  • Its publication last month triggered the WHO to announce it was pausing clinical trials of the drugs
  • France was among the countries to also halt COVID-19 treatment with hydroxychloroquine
Updated 03 June 2020
AFP

PARIS: The Lancet has issued an “expression of concern” over a large-scale study of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine it published that led to the World Health Organization suspending clinical trials of the anti-viral drugs as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
In a statement, the medical journal acknowledged “important” questions over the research, after dozens of scientists issued an open letter last week raising concerns about its methodology and transparency around the data, which was provided by the firm Surgisphere.
“Although an independent audit of the provenance and validity of the data has been commissioned by the authors not affiliated with Surgisphere and is ongoing, with results expected very shortly, we are issuing an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention,” The Lancet said Tuesday.
While an expression of concern is not as severe as a journal withdrawing a published study, it signifies that the research is potentially problematic.
The observational study looked at records for 96,000 patients and concluded that treatment with hydroxychloroquine, which is normally used to treat arthritis, and chloroquine, an anti-malarial, showed no benefit and even increased the likelihood of patients dying in hospital.
Its publication last month triggered the WHO to announce it was pausing clinical trials of the drugs.
France was among the countries to also halt COVID-19 treatment with hydroxychloroquine.
It has whipped up fresh controversy over hydroxychloroquine, which has been endorsed by public figures including US President Donald Trump despite concerns over its side effects and a lack of evidence that it is effective.
The study’s authors, led by Mandeep Mehra of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US, looked at data from hundreds of hospitals between December and April and compared those who received treatment with a control group.
It followed numerous smaller studies that suggested hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in treating COVID-19 and might even be more dangerous than doing nothing.
But in an open letter last week, a group of scientists raised “both methodological and data integrity concerns” about it.
These included a lack of information about the countries and hospitals that contributed to the data provided by Chicago-based health care data analytics firm Surgisphere.
While The Lancet corrected a discrepancy in data from Australia, the authors said they stood by their findings and announced an independent review.
But concerns over the underlying data continued, and this week the New England Journal of Medicine also issued an expression of concern over another study using the Surgisphere database that looked at cardiovascular drugs and COVID-19.
Among the most outspoken critics of The Lancet study has been Marseille-based professor Didier Raoult, whose own work has been at the forefront of promoting hydroxychloroquine and has also been subject to criticisms over methodology.
But other critics, like Francois Balloux of University College London, raised concerns over the way the study was conducted, even though they are skeptical the drugs themselves would work as a treatment for COVID-19.
Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at Oxford University said the controversy should spark “serious reflection” over the quality of the peer review process.
“Scientific publication must above all be rigorous and honest. In an emergency, these values are needed more than ever,” he said.
He added, however, that decisions to halt trials on the basis of an observational study were “completely unjustified.”
A spokesman for the WHO last week said a comprehensive review of the drugs was expected to reach a conclusion in mid-June.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine

Related

World
Sweden should have done more to combat coronavirus: health chief
Business & Economy
UAE carrier Air Arabia lays off more staff due to COVID-19 impact

Latest updates

UAE, Egypt welcome Libya cease-fire talks
UK police arrest man for driving offense after car collides with 2 in London
Lebanese publisher launches book project of Arab art created during lockdown
New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone
The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine study

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.