Veteran singer Majida El-Roumi's first magazine cover sends 'a love letter to Lebanon'

The renowned soprano’s Vogue Arabia cover her first magazine shoot in her 45-year-long career. (Getty)
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: Life in Lebanon is tough, with economic struggles, political protests and a pandemic, no one can be in any doubt that anyone living there faces daily challenges.

But that hasn’t stopped legendary Lebanese singer Majida El-Roumi pushing a message of hope.

The renowned soprano, famous for her hits “Kalimat,” “Ana Am Behlam” and “Sahrit Eid,” is featured on this month’s Vogue Arabia cover – her first magazine shoot in her 45-year-long career.

“The artist’s role is more important than a politician,” the music sensation told the publication. “An artist should call for unity, independence, and freedom of his country. This is their true duty.”

“What I care about is to stand by my human brothers, live their pain, and wipe their tears. This is my true joy,” El-Roumi explained.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@voguearabia ・・・ Majida El Roumi is one of the most prolific icons of the Arab world, but prefers to focus on her mission rather than on awards and ovations. With her voice, she chants for the people. "The role of an artist is more important than a politician," she tells us. "Artists should call for unity, independence, and freedom for their countrymen. This is their true duty." Don't miss our Love Letter to Lebanon issue, which focuses on supporting the creative and humanitarian communities affected during these post-revolution and Covid-19 times. Cover 2 of 2 #VogueArabia #VogueLovesLebanon #Lebanon لا يختلف اثنان على أن النجمة ماجدة الرومي تعدّ من ألمع أيقونات الفن العربي، وإلى جانب مكانتها الفنيّة، تركز أسطورة الغناء على نشر رسالتها الإنسانية أكثر من سعيها وراء نيل الجوائز والتكريمات. وبصوتها الشجي وأغانيها العذبة، تعبّر النجمة الكبيرة عن الناس بصدق. وترى ماجدة الرومي أن "دور الفنان أهم من دور السياسي، فالفنان يجب أن ينادي بوحدة وطنه واستقلاليته وحريته وهذا واجبه الحقيقي". احرصوا على اقتناء عددنا الجديد الذي نبعث من خلاله بـ"رسالة حبّ إلى لبنان"، كما ندعم المجتمعات الإبداعية والإنسانية التي تضررت بعد الثورة وكذلك بفعل جائحة فيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد-19".

When addressing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the singer said: “I advocate for Lebanon to exercise sovereignty, dignity, and prestige on its land, and I call for confederation. Why shouldn’t there be a United States of Lebanon?”

El-Roumi shared a video on Wednesday on Instagram to tease her 120,000 followers with the issue. In the clip, she was seen – in her glamorous dresses – walking down the aisles of Lebanon’s Résidence Des Pins, saying: “It is difficult to summarise Lebanon in a few words. I wondered: ‘What should I say to gather all my thoughts.’”

In an interview with Lebanon’s TV channel El-Jadeed, El-Roumi said: “This is the one of the best things I’ve done in my life.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

برنامج - فن الخبر ‏⁧‫#ماجدة_الرومي‬⁩ #newtv ‏⁦‪#vogue‬⁩ ‏⁦‪#lebanon‬⁩ ‏⁦‪#Vogueloveslebanon‬⁩ ⁦‪@VogueArabia‬⁩ @darinechaheen ⁦‪@VogueAlArabiya‬‬⁩ ‏⁧‫#ڤوغ_تحتفي_بلبنان‬⁩ @awadelroumi ‎ #magidaelroumi #magida #MajidaElRoumi #magida_el_roumi #vogue #lebanon #voguemagazine #ڤوغ_العربية #لبنان

“Today Lebanon is going through a tough period, but that will not be the case tomorrow,” she added. “Life does not go in a straight line. There are ups and downs. We are in a ‘down’ now, but tomorrow we will be stand stand back up.”    

The star, who has been a UN FAO Goodwill Ambassador since 2001, wore royal-like dresses by international celebrity-loved Lebanese designers Goerges Hobeika and Zuhair Murad.

El-Roumi’s Hobeika dress was a coral-colored cascading chiffon gown and her Zuhair Murad dress was a white lace caftan with the country’s flag loosely attached at the shoulder.

Both designers took to their social media accounts to share pictures of the magazine cover, noting they were proud to be part of a project that honored their country. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Honored to be part of @voguearabia 's June issue , a "Love Letter to Lebanon" starring @majidaelroumi . Editor-in-Chief : @mrarnaut , photographed by @sandra.chidiac and styled by @aminejreissaty . Throughout the issue, Vogue Arabia celebrates Lebanon's courage, spirit and pride: "With economic issues and ongoing political struggles, the nation has once again found itself experiencing troubled times. This month Vogue Arabia pays tribute to the country and its brave people, including cover star Majida El Roumi. Draped in the Lebanese flag her historic debut cover offers a powerful message of hope." Discover more from the issue on @voguearabia .

