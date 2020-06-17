You are here

  • Home
  • Syria devalues currency as new US sanctions hit

Syria devalues currency as new US sanctions hit

Syria’s currency hit a record low on the black market of around 3,000 pounds to the dollar earlier this month. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzehj

Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

Syria devalues currency as new US sanctions hit

  • Syrian central bank raises official exchange rate from 704 to 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar
Updated 17 June 2020
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria’s central bank devalued the Syrian pound on Wednesday giving in to weeks of depreciation on the black market as new US sanctions took effect.
The central bank raised the official exchange rate from 704 to 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar, in a statement published on its social media pages.
The previous rate had been in force since March.
Earlier this month, the war-torn country’s currency hit a record low on the black market of around 3,000 pounds to the dollar, sparking rare protests, before appreciating slightly after an apparent injection of dollars.
On Wednesday, the rate on the parallel market stood at around 2,600 to 2,800 pounds to the dollar, traders said.
The devaluation comes as the United States prepares to implement new sanctions this week under the Caesar Act, targeting foreigners doing business with the Damascus government, as well as reconstruction of the country.
Zaki Mehchy, a senior consulting fellow at the London-based Chatham House think tank, said the central bank was trying to minimize the gap between the official and black-market rates.
“It is trying to encourage people to use the official channel instead of the black market,” he said.
But the pound would probably continue its slide, punctuated by short periods of appreciation, he said.
Syria’s economy has been battered by nine years of war, and is now reeling from the knock-on effects of a financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon that has stemmed the flow of dollars into government-held areas.
Analysts have said the recent lows on the black market are likely due to worries ahead of the introduction of new US sanctions, and the sudden fall from grace of tycoon and cousin of the president, Rami Makhlouf, which has set other top businessmen on edge.
The Damascus government has long blamed the country’s economic crisis on international sanctions.
Last week, President Bashar Assad sacked his prime minister of four years after criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis.
Before the conflict, the exchange rate stood at 47 Syrian pounds to the dollar.

Topics: Syria US

Related

Middle-East
New US sanctions aim to ‘starve’ Syria, Lebanon: Hezbollah
Special
Middle-East
Caesar Act sends Syria’s Bashar Assad a stark reality check

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

Updated 13 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May

  • OPEC+ pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June
Updated 13 min 25 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Major oil producers sharply cut back output in May, data showed on Wednesday, as part of a concerted effort to prop up prices that have fallen dramatically in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest monthly report by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), data showed that the cartel’s 13 member states throttled output by 6.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last month.

In April, OPEC and key allies such as Russia — grouped together under the OPEC+ banner — had pledged to cut output by 9.7 million bpd from May 1 until the end of June.

In a further crisis meeting earlier this month, the oil-producing nations subsequently agreed to extend those cuts through July.

OPEC itself does not officially publish exact output figures in its regular monthly bulletins, but instead cites data compiled by so-called secondary sources. And according to those statistics, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia bore the brunt of the cuts, curbing its output by 3.16 million bpd alone.

The UAE cut production by 1.364 million bpd and Kuwait axed 921,000 bpd.

The action was deemed necessary after oil prices plummeted in the face of falling demand as countries around the world imposed strict lockdowns to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC estimated that 10 non-member states had also cut production by 2.95 million bpd in May, bringing the overall volume of cuts to 9.2 million bpd.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC

Related

Special
Business & Economy
OPEC+ efforts slashed oil market volatility by two-thirds, study finds

Latest updates

SBF turns 31: A look back at Saudi Arabia’s bowling achievements
Tactical produces Royal Ascot performance fit for a Queen
Saudi Arabia leads the way with production cuts as OPEC throttles output in May
Post-virus recovery goes up in flames for Tunisian vendors
Robots: Allies during virus pandemic, enemies later?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.