MOSCOW: Russia scrambled fighter jets to intercept two US B-52 bombers flying over the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia’s far eastern coast, the Interfax news agency cited the Defense Ministry in Moscow as saying on Friday.
Two days ago, Russia said the US had scrambled fighter jets to escort four Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers as they carried out a planned flight near the US border.
Russia scrambles jets to escort US bombers over Okhotsk Sea
Updated 6 sec ago
