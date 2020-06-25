You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey releases 3 journalists accused of revealing state secrets

Turkey releases 3 journalists accused of revealing state secrets

A Turkish soldier stands guard outside the Silivri Prison and Courthouse complex near Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ry62r

Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey releases 3 journalists accused of revealing state secrets

  • Baris Terkoglu, Ferhat Celik and Aydin Keser were released from prison following the court decision
  • Three others were remanded in custody while they stand trial on charges of revealing the identities of two members of Turkey’s intelligence agency
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: In a surprise move, Turkey on Wednesday released three journalists charged with revealing state secrets in their coverage of the deaths of Turkish intelligence officers in Libya.

However, three others were remanded in custody while they stand trial on charges of revealing the identities of two members of Turkey’s intelligence agency.

The high-profile case, with the defendants facing up to 19 years in jail, has been closely monitored by domestic and international press freedom groups following the arrest of the journalists four months ago.

The journalists who appeared in court on Wednesday worked for media outlets supporting the political views of the Turkish opposition, ranging from ultra-nationalists to pro-Kurdish and socialist segments.

Baris Terkoglu, Ferhat Celik and Aydin Keser were released from prison following the court decision, while the other three defendants will remain in jail until the next hearing, which is set for Sept. 9.

“This trial should not exist since the indictment fails to prove its claim of conspiracy by the journalists,” said Ozgur Ogret, Turkish representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

“But since it exists, all the defendants should have been released on Wednesday to be tried without arrest,” he told Arab News.

Another source of controversy was the identity of the intelligence officer being leaked — before any media reports — by an opposition MP, Umit Ozdag, during a parliamentary speech.

Baris Pehlivan, one of the three journalists still behind bars, said during his defense that the group are victims of a “political operation” that was held through the “funeral ceremony of the martyr.”

Ogret said the arrest of the journalists was “potentially deadly” because of the pandemic.

“No journalist should be in prison for reporting at any time, but jailing journalists now is a risk to their health and possibly life,” he said.

In a report on June 10, the US-based Center for American Progress said that Turkey’s censorship “is rapidly reshaping how Turks get their news, with major implications for Turkish foreign policy, political polarization and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rule.”

When Twitter recently suspended more than 7,300 Turkish accounts, arguing that these were part of a network associated with the youth wing of the government, Ankara said in a harshly worded statement that these were attempts to “redesign Turkish politics.”

The government also accused Twitter of acting as a “propaganda machine” with a political agenda.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s court of appeal on June 23 upheld a nine-year prison sentence given to Canan Kaftancioglu, the Istanbul chair of Turkey’s main opposition party, over anti-government tweets she posted seven years ago.

Renan Akyavas, Turkey program coordinator at the Vienna-based International Press Institute, said the Turkish government has been suppressing media outlets for a long time.

“Especially when it comes to the most topical and sensitive issues in Turkey’s agenda, journalists from all sides of the political spectrum have been targeted by authorities. The release of three journalists yesterday is at best only the smallest hint of ‘justice,’ given that the other three remain in prison for at least another two months,” she told Arab News.

Akyavas added that the journalists should not have been jailed for reporting on a topic in the public interest.

“A known fact already in the public domain cannot be criminalized. The right thing here would be to drop all charges against these journalists without delay,” she said.

Akyavas said that public pressure on individual cases can influence institutions and decision-makers, “even though the overall landscape on media freedom is still in a terrible state.”

Topics: Turkey Journalists Libya

Related

World
Greece slams Turkey’s actions in Aegean, eastern Med
Middle-East
Turkey jailing more journalists than any other country: Report

Dubai police arrest Instagram 'stars' behind Dh1.6bn international online fraud scam

Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai police arrest Instagram 'stars' behind Dh1.6bn international online fraud scam

  • Dubai Police have arrested 12 cybercriminals, including Instagram celebrities “Hushpuppi” and “Woodberry”
  • The suspects were caught in a series of synchronized raids by six SWAT teams
Updated 7 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Police have arrested 12 cybercriminals, including Instagram celebrities “Hushpuppi” and “Woodberry,” on allegations of fraud involving 1.6 billion dirhams ($435 million).  
Police said the suspects were arrested in a special operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2” that revealed a hidden online fraud network that was committing crimes outside the UAE.
The crimes include money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating and scamming individuals, police said Thursday. 
Those arrested included Raymond Abbas - known on Instagram as “Hushpuppi” - and Olalekan Jacob Ponle, who goes by the social media name Woodbery. They were arrested with 10 other suspects on allegations of fraud involving large sums of money.
Police said they seized more than 150 million dirhams in cash and confiscated 13 luxury cars. They released a video detailing how the arrest took place. 
The gang is accused of creating websites that look identical to those of well-known companies and banks. Through these platforms, people were deceived to send emails and messages that prompted them to log in or transfer payments to the gang’s bank accounts. 
Hushpuppi often posts pictures on social media with his luxury cars including a Ferrari and Rolls Royce and a private jet.
“The team has started to track the gang including Hushpuppi, who celebrated his wealth via social media platforms, under a businessman facade, in an attempt to lure victims from all over the world,” Brig. Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police, said. 
“They were designing and mimicking company and bank websites to steal credit card data and illegally obtain victims’ money before laundering the cash,” he added.
Woodberry was also arrested along with 10 other men in an operation that involved six police teams.
The suspects were caught in a series of synchronized raids by six SWAT teams. 
Police confiscated 13 luxury cars, valued at about 25 million dirhams, 21 computers and 47 smartphones during the raid.

Topics: UAE Dubai online fraud

Related

Middle-East
Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7
Business & Economy
‘Evidence of fraud’ at troubled UAE-based hospitals group NMC

Latest updates

How COVID-19 affected the media industry
Turkey releases 3 journalists accused of revealing state secrets
Saudi Arabia will meet the environmental challenge - energy minister
Dubai police arrest Instagram 'stars' behind Dh1.6bn international online fraud scam
Leeds United apologize after Bin Laden fan cut-out spotted in stadium

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.