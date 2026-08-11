John Cena to attend Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI: WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena is set to headline Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026, joining an all-star lineup at the region’s largest pop culture festival.

Cena will appear at MEFCC at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 12 and 13, giving fans the opportunity to meet the actor and wrestler through signings, photo opportunities and conversations.

Cena began his career as a professional bodybuilder before entering professional wrestling, where he became a 17-time world champion and one of WWE’s most recognizable stars. He later appeared in “The Suicide Squad,” the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “Barbie,” “Bumblebee” and “Superman.”

Beyond wrestling and acting, Cena holds the Guinness World Record for granting the most wishes by an individual through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He has also written a series of best-selling children’s books, worked as a producer and narrator on television sports projects, and released a rap album titled “You Can’t See Me,” named after his signature catchphrase.

Cena will join previously announced guests, including Mackenyu — known for Netflix’s “One Piece” — and Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, who portrayed Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy and played Lurch in Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

Further guest announcements are expected in the coming days.