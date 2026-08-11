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UKMTO reports incident involving container ship and military forces in Gulf of Oman

Update UKMTO reports incident involving container ship and military forces in Gulf of Oman
Vessels transiting through the Gulf of Oman are pictured off the coast of Muscat on July 25, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 11 August 2026 13:32
Reuters
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UKMTO reports incident involving container ship and military forces in Gulf of Oman

UKMTO reports incident involving container ship and military forces in Gulf of Oman
Updated 11 August 2026 13:32
Reuters
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The United Kingdom Maritime ​Trade Operations said on Tuesday it received a report of an incident involving a container ship and military forces ‌in the ‌Gulf ​of Oman, ‌after ⁠changing ​the vessel ⁠type from tanker to container ship.

Maritime security sources said the container ship is believed to have ⁠been hit by ‌a ‌missile off the ​coast ‌of Pakistan.

According to initial ‌assessments, the Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova was believed to have been ‌hit by a missile when sailing through the ⁠Gulf ⁠of Oman on Tuesday, some 71 nautical miles off Pakistan’s coast, British maritime risk management group Vanguard and a maritime security source said separately.

 

 

 

Topics: Gulf of Oman Oman

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