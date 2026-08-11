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Lebanese health ministry says two people wounded in Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh

Lebanese health ministry says two people wounded in Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh
Above, residents sit at the entrance of their home destroyed by the Israeli military in the southern Lebanese village of Zawtar Al-Gharbiyah on Aug. 8, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 11 August 2026 12:33
Reuters
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Lebanese health ministry says two people wounded in Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh

Lebanese health ministry says two people wounded in Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh
  • A second strike ‌targeted ‌a rescue team from ‌the Al-Risala Association, damaging ⁠an ⁠ambulance
Updated 11 August 2026 12:33
Reuters
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Lebanon’s health ministry said on Tuesday that an ‌Israeli ‌drone strike ‌in ⁠the city of ⁠Nabatieh wounded two civilians.
The ministry ⁠added ‌that ‌a second strike ‌targeted ‌a rescue team from ‌the Al-Risala Association, damaging ⁠an ⁠ambulance.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Israel

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