Lebanon’s health ministry said on Tuesday that an Israeli drone strike in the city of Nabatieh wounded two civilians.
The ministry added that a second strike targeted a rescue team from the Al-Risala Association, damaging an ambulance.
Lebanese health ministry says two people wounded in Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh
Short Url
https://arab.news/2nr2b
Updated 11 August 2026 12:33
Lebanese health ministry says two people wounded in Israeli drone strike on Nabatieh
- A second strike targeted a rescue team from the Al-Risala Association, damaging an ambulance
Lebanon’s health ministry said on Tuesday that an Israeli drone strike in the city of Nabatieh wounded two civilians.