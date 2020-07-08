You are here

  • Home
  • Plan to bring back Suez Canal statue stirs debate

Plan to bring back Suez Canal statue stirs debate

In this file photo, shows the statue of Ferdinand de Lesseps, the French diplomat who was behind the construction of Egypt's Suez Canal, in the harbor of Port Said, Egypt. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g5eu4

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Plan to bring back Suez Canal statue stirs debate

  • Port Said authorities thinking of returning statue of Ferdinand de Lesseps to where it once stood
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: A proposal to bring back the statue of a French diplomat behind the idea to build the Suez Canal has stirred controversy in Egypt, with many saying it would be a salute to colonial times and a “humiliation” to the memory of tens of thousands of Egyptian laborers who died building the waterway in the 1860s.

The debate started when the daily El-Shorouk reported last month that local authorities in the Mediterranean province of Port Said were thinking of returning the statue of Ferdinand de Lesseps to where it once stood, at the northern entrance of the canal.

De Lesseps, who came to Cairo in 1833 as a consul and was later posted to Alexandria, had been inspired by the idea of joining the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. He persuaded the Ottoman governor of Egypt to build the canal and in 1859, he symbolically swung a pickax to launch the construction, which took 10 years. The canal was officially opened on Nov. 17, 1869.

A 33-foot bronze statue of de Lesseps by French sculptor Emmanuel Frémiet, was erected in Nov. 1899 at Port Said, showing the diplomat with his right hand extended to welcome visitors entering the Suez Canal, his left holding a map of the canal.

The statue was destroyed by Egyptian fighters amid the 1956 Mideast War, when Israeli forces pushed into Egypt toward the Suez Canal after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the canal. It was later restored by the Paris-based Association des Amis du Canal de Suez, and is now housed in a shipyard in Port Fouad. The Egyptian government registered the statue as an artifact in 2019.

The El-Shorouk report said that along with the return of the de Lesseps statue, another statue would be erected next to it, showing an Egyptian farmer, symbolizing the workers who had dug the canal.

A local official in Port Said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters, said no decision has yet been made and that more “public debate” is needed before the statue can be returned.

Lawmaker Mustafa Bakry on Monday condemned the proposal. Abdallah El-Senawy, a columnist for El-Shorouk, said the deaths of forced laborers during the canal’s construction was a “racist crime that requires accountability, condemnation, and an apology.”

Hundreds of thousands of Egyptian peasants were drafted into low-wage digging work with hand tools and tens of thousands died before the practice was banned and steam-powered excavators took their place.

In 1956, Nasser nationalized the canal from the British and French companies that owned it, a moment cherished by Egyptians as a defiant break from imperialist control. Britain, France and Israel invaded in response, but were ordered to withdraw by the US and the Soviet Union, in what was seen across the Arab world as a defining victory for Nasser and Arab nationalism.

Around 10 percent of the world’s trade flows through the waterway, which is one of Egypt’s top foreign currency earners. In 2015, the government of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi completed a major expansion of the canal, allowing it to accommodate the world’s largest vessels.

Topics: suez canal Egypt Ferdinand de Lesseps

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt’s Suez Canal shipping traffic unaffected by coronavirus — chief
Middle-East
Suez Canal is ‘lifeline’ for Egypt a century and half on

UN chief: COVID-19 provides opportunity for Daesh, Al-Qaeda

Updated 08 July 2020
AP

UN chief: COVID-19 provides opportunity for Daesh, Al-Qaeda

Updated 08 July 2020
AP

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic provides new opportunities for Daesh extremist group, Al-Qaeda and their affiliates as well as neo-Nazis, white supremacists and hate groups.
The UN chief said it’s too early to fully assess the implications of the coronavirus pandemic on terrorism, but all these groups seek to exploit divisions, local conflicts, failures in governing, and other grievances to advance their aims.
Guterres told the launch of UN Counter-Terrorism Week that the Daesh group, which once controlled a vast swath of Syria and Iraq, is trying to reassert itself in both countries, “while thousands of foreign terrorist fighters battle in the region.”
“The pandemic has also highlighted vulnerabilities to new and emerging forms of terrorism, such as misuse of digital technology, cyberattacks and bio-terrorism,” he said.
Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, told the virtual meeting that a global understanding of the pandemic’s implications on counter-terrorism efforts across the world is needed.
“It is true that, in some places, the crisis has led to a reduction of terrorist activity, mainly due to the mobilization of state security services,” he said. “But in other regions, terrorism and human suffering caused by it continue unabated.”
Former American diplomat Richard Haas, who heads the Council on Foreign Relations, said he believes COVID-19 “will add to the challenges of counter-terrorism.”
“It will perhaps create an environment where more countries become weak or fail,” he said, and recruitment for terrorist organizations will quite possibly go up.
With global attention focused on tackling the pandemic, Tunisia’s UN Ambassador Kais Kabtani said, terrorist groups are seeking to capitalize “by undermining state authority and launching new attacks.”

Topics: Daesh Al-Qaeda

Related

World
Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to Daesh recruitment ring
Middle-East
Dozens killed in Daesh, regime clashes in Syria

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Modern Architecture and Climate by Daniel A. Barber
Pregnant mom, unborn child die in India
Saudi envoy clears the air over ‘misleading’ media reports
Stranded Pakistanis to return from India on July 9
Saudi labor force figures on the rise before pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.