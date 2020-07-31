You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021

Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said general elections will be held next year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ze4e

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021

  • Elections in Iraq are sometimes marred by violence and often by fraud
  • The next parliamentary elections had originally been due to take place in May 2022
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Friday called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.
Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.
Iraqi’s parliament must still ratify the election date.
Kadhimi was selected by parliament in May to head a government that would guide the country toward early elections. His predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi quit under pressure from protests in December last year.
Activists have also demanded fairer elections and changes to Iraq’s voting process and election committee after widespread accusations of fraud in the last nationwide vote in 2018.
The United Nations praised Kadhimi’s announcement saying it would promote “greater stability and democracy.”
Voter turnout in Iraq’s last election was 44.5 percent, but especially low in some impoverished southern Shiite Muslim areas. Many Iraqis say they have no faith in Iraq’s electoral system.
Demonstrators who took to the street in their hundreds of thousands last year accuse the political elite, especially lawmakers, of squandering Iraq’s oil wealth to line their own pockets.
Kadhimi’s government faces a health crisis with a rapid spread of the coronavirus, a fiscal crisis because of low oil revenues and exports, challenges from powerful militia groups which oppose him and a rising Daesh insurgency. 

Topics: Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Iraq General Elections

Related

Middle-East
Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
Middle-East
Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Ferris wheels and tombs off-limits to Iraqis on Eid holidays

Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

Ferris wheels and tombs off-limits to Iraqis on Eid holidays

  • The virus has cost almost 4,700 lives and infected over 121,000 people in Iraq
  • It has also sharpened an economic crisis born of a slide in lifeline oil revenues
Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

BASRA, Iraq: On the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha, when Iraqis visit loved ones’ tombs and take children to the funfair, the coronavirus pandemic put both cemeteries and Ferris wheels off-limits on Friday.
The virus has cost almost 4,700 lives and infected over 121,000 people in Iraq, but it has also sharpened an economic crisis born of a slide in lifeline oil revenues.
“Civil servants’ salaries are being paid late, taxis or day laborers no longer have work, this has an impact on everyone,” said Ahmed Abdel Hussein, an official in Basra, a port city near the southern tip of Iraq.
“I’m thinking of all the children who this year will not get any presents because of the crisis,” he said on the first day of the feast, being celebrated with the country under curfew.
“Eid used to be the happiest day of the year before, now it’s a burden,” said another official, Falah, 35, who has two children and an elderly mother to support.
Shopkeepers and traders, who rely on Eid Al-Adha for a large part of their annual turnover, are also affected.
Abu Hassan Al-Bazouni, who owns a sheep farm in Basra, has seen sales decline despite the tradition of sacrificing a lamb for the feast.
Apart from high unemployment, “this year, confinement has prevented trade from one province to another, so sheep prices have increased,” he told AFP.
In a survey by the International Rescue Committee, 73 percent of Iraqis said they were eating less to save money, while more than 60 percent had taken loans to make ends meet.
Said Attiya, who runs a clothes store, said business was down 95 percent on last year.
For Eid in 2019, he hired eight vendors. This year, he is on his own, opening the store only five hours a day.
Many other stores in Basra, he said, have closed “because you can’t import anything and many can’t even pay the rent.”
For Ahmed Nejem, another resident, it’s hard to stay at home during the holidays, traditionally a time for family gatherings.
“This year, we’re not going out and we can’t even buy presents for the kids,” he said.
Animated messages, most decorated with flowers, others jokes, sent on social media apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook have taken the place of family visits.
In one such animation, a sheep, spared the slaughter because of costs, merrily sings: “We are celebrating with our masks. It’s Eid, I’m wearing my gloves. It’s Eid and I won’t kiss anyone.”

Topics: Iraq eid al-adha COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Iraq to impose full curfew during Eid Al-Adha holiday
Middle-East
Two protesters are first Iraq deaths under new PM: Medics

Latest updates

Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021
Ferris wheels and tombs off-limits to Iraqis on Eid holidays
Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch
No COVID-19 cases detected among Hajj pilgrims, infection numbers continue to fall
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from world leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.