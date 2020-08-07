You are here

Le Havre hostage-taker consumed by plight of Palestinians, say police

Police officers secure the area near the bank where an armed man held hostages, in Le Havre, France, August 6, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The 34-year-old suspect had a history of mental health illness and spent time in a psychiatric hospital after taking several hostages in another bank in 2013
  • French police: He constantly asked for Palestinian children to be freed from Israeli jails, and Palestinians under 40 to pray in Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem
PARIS: The armed man who seized six hostages in a French bank on Thursday spoke to negotiators of hardships facing Palestinians but made no reference to extremist groups.
The 34-year-old suspect had a history of mental health illness and spent time in a psychiatric hospital after taking several hostages in another bank in 2013.
On that occasion, he demanded social housing for himself and a handicapped son.
During the six hour-long negotiations with police, in Le Havre on Thursday, the suspect never expressed support for Daesh or other extremist groups.
“He constantly asked for Palestinian children to be freed from Israeli jails, and Palestinians under 40 to pray in Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem,” a French police source said.
The man was known to law enforcement agencies. He was on a “Fiche S” security agency watch list that includes individuals the authorities consider susceptible to religious radicalization.
Investigators say there has been a trend of mental illness and religious radicalization in some attacks that have shaken France in recent years, making predicting behavior difficult.
“These are hazardous profiles, you never know what to expect from them,” the police source said.
The suspect lived in Paris at the time of the 2013 incident and later moved to the northern Seine-Maritime department.
He told the police trying to coax him out of the bank in Le Havre that he was carrying a bomb and threatened to use it if police came closer.
“But he never physically or verbally abused his hostages and negotiations never broke down,” the source said, adding that no explosives were found.
The man walked out shortly after 22:45 (2045 GMT) with the green flag of Palestinian militant group Hamas wrapped around his shoulders.
All six hostages were freed unharmed.

700 tons of ammonium nitrate stuck in Indian port

  • Indian authorities ordered a review of all potentially hazardous materials in its ports and were alerted to 690 tons of ammonium nitrate in Chennai in southern India
  • Thirty-seven containers of the compound were imported from South Korea in 2015 by an Indian firm for use in fertilizers but were seized after the substance was found to be explosives-grade
NEW DELHI: Almost 700 tons of ammonium nitrate, the substance that caused the mega-explosion in Lebanon, has been stuck in an Indian port since 2015, officials confirmed.
At least 153 people died and more than 5,000 were injured when 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate languishing for years in Beirut’s port caused a colossal blast.
Indian authorities afterwards ordered a review of all potentially hazardous materials in its ports and were alerted to 690 tons of ammonium nitrate in Chennai in southern India.
Thirty-seven containers of the compound were imported from South Korea in 2015 by an Indian firm for use in fertilizers but were seized after the substance was found to be explosives-grade.
The local customs department on Thursday sought to allay concerns, saying that the chemicals posed no danger and that an auction process to sell it off was under way.
“The seized chemical is securely stored and the safety of the cargo and public is ensured considering the hazardous nature of the substance,” a statement said.
Ammonium nitrate is an odourless crystalline salt that has been the cause of numerous industrial explosions over the decades.
When combined with fuel oils, it creates a potent explosive widely used in the construction industry, but also in homemade bombs such as those used in the 1995 Oklahoma City attack.
Many European Union nations require ammonium nitrate to be mixed with calcium carbonate to make a safer compound.
Industrial disasters are common in India. In May, styrene gas leaked from a factory in southern India, killing 15 people.
In 1984, toxic methyl isocyanate leaked from a pesticide factory in Bhopal, killing 3,500 people — and thousands more in the years afterwards — in one of the worst industrial disasters in history.

