Misk Fellowship competition challenges Saudi youth

Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Fahad Al-Jubeir has been mayor of the Eastern Province since 2013.

He previously served as mayor of Al-Ahsa governorate from 2004 until 2013.

Al-Jubeir also worked as the general director of operation and maintenance at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and as the director of Al-Muaykaliyah Commercial Project in Riyadh. He was also a project manager at the Riyadh municipality.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh, and a diploma in advanced project management from the University of Arizona, US.

Al-Jubeir recently said the municipal sector plays a pivotal role in the Kingdom and is one of its most important service sectors, providing essential services to citizens and expatriates.

He said the government supports the sector to improve its performance, particularly on essential projects.

Al-Jubeir is a member of organizations and societies including the Saudi Council of Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers. He is a board member of the Eastern Province Development Commission and the General Entertainment Authority.

He is also chairman of the Gulf Road and Transport Engineering Society and an accredited arbitrator.

Al-Jubeir has completed many management and quality assurance courses, including project preparation and management, and project assessment and quality management, which he completed at the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle.