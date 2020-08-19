You are here

  • Home
  • Misk Fellowship competition challenges Saudi youth

Misk Fellowship competition challenges Saudi youth

The Misk Fellowship aims to challenge Saudi youth and engender in them a sense of the important role they have to play in the Kingdom’s future. (Photo/Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6g8kf

Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

Misk Fellowship competition challenges Saudi youth

  • Misk Fellowship competition seeks to find solutions to the challenges that hinder the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the Kingdom
  • Follows the success of the first Dream Neom competition, which concluded with three teams winning financial prizes and training opportunities at Neom
Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The MiSK Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the UN Development Program (UNDP) and management consultancy Bain & Co. launched on Tuesday the second annual Misk Fellowship competition.
This follows the success of the first Dream Neom competition, which concluded with three teams winning financial prizes and training opportunities at Neom.
The Misk Fellowship competition seeks to find solutions to the challenges that hinder the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the Kingdom. 
It also aims to support Saudi youth, enhance their sense of responsibility toward their country, and enable them to realize their important role in developing and leading the Kingdom’s future.
Over 100 young Saudi men and women who are part of human capital development programs will participate in the Misk Fellowship to identify challenges, find innovative solutions to overcome them, and leave a lasting and tangible impact.
The annual Misk Fellowship competition includes three main stages. It launches with a virtual three-day training program, followed by the initiation and development of projects, and finally the arbitration stage and selecting nominees. 
The presented projects should include creative solutions to the challenges facing SDGs in four areas: Society, economy, environment and enabling factors. After this, participants will be guided and helped to develop their ideas and visions.
The competition has nominated 17 teams to work with team leaders, including mentors and experts, to develop their solutions and achievements until they reach the final stage, which will be held in mid-October. 
The final evaluation will be carried out by a jury in October, and projects that succeed in making a positive impact will be selected for cooperative training opportunities with partners.

Topics: MISK Foundation Misk Fellowship Dream Neom

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s MiSK launches second annual entrepreneurship world cup
Corporate News
Samsung partners with Misk Academy for online course on AI

Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Fahad Al-Jubeir has been mayor of the Eastern Province since 2013.

He previously served as mayor of Al-Ahsa governorate from 2004 until 2013.

Al-Jubeir also worked as the general director of operation and maintenance at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, and as the director of Al-Muaykaliyah Commercial Project in Riyadh. He was also a project manager at the Riyadh municipality.

He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from King Saud University, Riyadh, and a diploma in advanced project management from the University of Arizona, US.

Al-Jubeir recently said the municipal sector plays a pivotal role in the Kingdom and is one of its most important service sectors, providing essential services to citizens and expatriates.

He said the government supports the sector to improve its performance, particularly on essential projects.

Al-Jubeir is a member of organizations and societies including the Saudi Council of Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers. He is a board member of the Eastern Province Development Commission and the General Entertainment Authority.

He is also chairman of the Gulf Road and Transport Engineering Society and an accredited arbitrator.

Al-Jubeir has completed many management and quality assurance courses, including project preparation and management, and project assessment and quality management, which he completed at the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Salma Al-Rashid, Women 20 Sherpa
Saudi Arabia
Ghassan Al-Shibl, chairman of the board of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority

Latest updates

Fahad Al-Jubeir, mayor of Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province
Use it, bin it: Saudis urged to curb virus spread with safe disposal of masks
Saudi oil minister salutes the ‘three Cs' of oil stability — cuts, compliance, compensation
Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas it risks war
What We Are Reading Today: The Rise of Statistical Thinking, 1820–1900 by Theodore M. Porter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.