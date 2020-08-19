Misk Fellowship competition challenges Saudi youth

JEDDAH: The MiSK Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the UN Development Program (UNDP) and management consultancy Bain & Co. launched on Tuesday the second annual Misk Fellowship competition.
This follows the success of the first Dream Neom competition, which concluded with three teams winning financial prizes and training opportunities at Neom.
The Misk Fellowship competition seeks to find solutions to the challenges that hinder the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the Kingdom.
It also aims to support Saudi youth, enhance their sense of responsibility toward their country, and enable them to realize their important role in developing and leading the Kingdom’s future.
Over 100 young Saudi men and women who are part of human capital development programs will participate in the Misk Fellowship to identify challenges, find innovative solutions to overcome them, and leave a lasting and tangible impact.
The annual Misk Fellowship competition includes three main stages. It launches with a virtual three-day training program, followed by the initiation and development of projects, and finally the arbitration stage and selecting nominees.
The presented projects should include creative solutions to the challenges facing SDGs in four areas: Society, economy, environment and enabling factors. After this, participants will be guided and helped to develop their ideas and visions.
The competition has nominated 17 teams to work with team leaders, including mentors and experts, to develop their solutions and achievements until they reach the final stage, which will be held in mid-October.
The final evaluation will be carried out by a jury in October, and projects that succeed in making a positive impact will be selected for cooperative training opportunities with partners.
