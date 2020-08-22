You are here

  • Home
  • Australian mining giant eyes Afghan mineral wealth

Australian mining giant eyes Afghan mineral wealth

Afghans cover their cars with national flags during recent Independence Day celebrations in Kabul. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mdq2k

Updated 22 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Australian mining giant eyes Afghan mineral wealth

  • Kabul in talks to unlock mines sector valued at $1 trillion
Updated 22 August 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: An Australian billionaire is looking to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, which is rich in untapped minerals and worth an estimated $1 trillion, a government official told Arab News on Saturday.

It follows a video phone call between Andrew Forrest, head of Fortescue Metals Group, and President Ashraf Ghani earlier this month, with the two discussing the potential opportunities for the mining sector in the war-ravaged country.

“He (Forrest) could be part of the team heading to Afghanistan later this year for face-to-face talks with Afghan authorities. He has shown interest in the mining sector as Afghanistan is rich in natural resources,” Qadeer Khan Mutfi, spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said.

He added that it was unclear which field Fortescue was considering investing in as the country has “world-class deposits of iron ore, copper, gold, and lithium.”

Fortescue was unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News.

Afghanistan has extensive mineral resources in every province of the country, with an assessment by the US Geological Survey and the ministry placing their value at $1 trillion.

In 2007, China became the first major investor in the country after signing a multibillion-dollar deal for a copper project in the Logar province south of Kabul. 

However, due to inadequate security measures, legal issues and the area being an important cultural site, the group failed to make any progress on the scheme. 

After four decades of war, and facing an uncertain future due to a delay in talks between the government and the Taliban, Afghanistan is in urgent need of foreign investment as it has for long relied on overseas aid to bankroll its economy.

However, Mutfi vowed to provide “good opportunities and specified roadmaps” for international investors.

“The ultimate goal of the government, through foreign investment in any field, particularly in the mining sector, is to generate revenues and create jobs for its people,” he said.

Torek Farhadi, an adviser to the previous government and to the International Monetary Fund, said that apart from corruption, “security was a major challenge for foreign investment” in the country.

However, foreign investors were becoming aware of the country’s mining potential, he said.

“Fortescue’s interest in Afghanistan is proof that the country’s mineral resources have the potential to pave the way for financial independence,” he told Arab News.

“For Afghans, four points will be key: The contract must be transparent in clauses and pricing as per international best practices. The local population’s environment should be respected, and they should be compensated for the negative effects of mining; Afghanistan should negotiate a portion of its minerals for its extraction, and Afghan people should be trained and employed for extraction and management of the operation,” Farhadi said.

He added that “those with guns and in power were best positioned to earn more wealth” through foreign investment under the current circumstances, and that “peace needs to be a top priority” before any agreement is signed.

Atta Nasib, head of the Afghanistan Investment Facility Unit, said that Kabul needs to “review its existing laws,” which pose a challenge for investment.

“Laws and procedures have been major challenges to attracting investment. However, the urgency to streamline mining law has generated interest from potential big investors,” he told Arab News.

Foreign investors were discouraged by “convoluted procedures, insecurity, lack of business guarantees, incentives and cooperation” from government agencies, Nasib said. 

“With a renewed focus on mining, Afghanistan can remove many stumbling blocks and showcase Afghans mining industry to the world to invest,” he added.

Topics: Australia Mining Afghanistan mineral

Related

World
Australia’s internal borders to stay shut as COVID-19 daily deaths reach record
World
Rockets strike Kabul as Afghanistan marks independence day

Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat

Updated 23 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat

  • Incessant rains during monsoon season force many to flock to largest boat market in Pirojpur district
  • Average length of vessel between 7 to 8 feet, while price varies from $20 to $60
Updated 23 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: For a few hours every Friday, thousands of residents throng to a 100-year-old boat market in Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district, as the monsoon continues to inundate low-lying areas in the country and water levels rise from the incessant rain, forcing many to reimagine conveyance options.

The vessels at the Atghar boat market — the largest in the country and located along the banks of the Sandhya River in the Pirojpur district, nearly 264 km away from the capital Dhaka — serve as the only medium of travel for residents in the southern parts of the country, including in the Pirojpur, Jhalkathi and Barishal districts.

“The boat is part and parcel of our lives. Most of the houses in the low-lying areas go underwater during the rainy season, and boats are the only method of conveyance,” Mohammed Dalil Uddin, 72, told Arab News while scouring the Atghar boat market for a new vessel. 

Bangladesh is a riverine country, surrounded by the Padma, Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Ichhamati and Kaliganga rivers, which become problematic during the monsoon season when floodwaters disrupt life and communication for thousands of villagers.

And while each family buys at least one boat, others visit the market in keeping with tradition.

“I first visited this boat market with my grandfather when I was only 7 years old. Now, it’s become a tradition,” Dalil Uddin said.

Another buyer, Kamran Ahmed, from the Jhalkathi district, said he is in dire need of a new boat as “the existing one has become old and unusable.”

“I need to carry cattle feed from a long distance during monsoon season since the grazing fields in my village went under river water. Besides, I need to use this small boat for harvesting my guava from the orchard,” Ahmed, 59, told Arab News.

The boat market operates on goodwill; traders cater to the needs of the customers by crafting boats that are long-lasting and reasonably priced.

The average vessel length is between 7 to 8 feet, while the prices vary from $20 to $60, depending on the quality and size of the boats.

“We can provide the boats at a cheaper rate since wood is readily available in this part of the country. Besides, this wood tree has no other use, and we can’t use it for making furniture,” Ramesh Saha, 62, a trader at the boat market, told Arab News.

He added that for a majority of the traders, work involves managing a family business that has been passed down from one generation to another.

“My father used to sell boats in this market. Now I am running the family business, and my son is also assisting me,” Saha said. 

He is one of nearly 100 families from the nearby villages of Muktahar, Chami, Boldia, Inderhaat, Boitha Kata, Dubi and Kathali who specialize in the craft of boatmaking, which takes an average of “one to two days per vessel to make.”

“Sometimes, it takes a little longer, depending on how large the boat is,” Akbar Hossain, 54, a trader, told Arab News, adding that it is vital for these boats to be “very light” as it makes them easy to stay afloat. 

And while the traders usually sell around 100 to 200 boats every Friday, Hossain said the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impacted these numbers.

“People are not coming out of their homes unless it’s an emergency,” he said. 

The market also attracts several tourists from various parts of the country. 

 “It’s amazing to witness hundreds of boats kept in a row on the river water and streets, waiting to be sold,” Raihan Faruk, a private university student from Dhaka, told Arab News.  

“For me, it’s the experience of a lifetime. Once I return to Dhaka, I will tell my friends to visit this market too,” he added.

Topics: Bangladesh Boat

Related

Special
World
Virus closes door on 100k Bangladeshi migrants
Special
World
Thousands struggle to stay afloat as Bangladesh floods wreak havoc

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Show Them You’re Good by Jeff Hobbs
Pakistan sanctions Taliban to avoid global finance blacklist
No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’
Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat
Shenzhen’s ChiNext challenges Shanghai, adds fuel to ‘tech war’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.