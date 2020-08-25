DUBAI: The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi said the agency’s approach toward Iran was not politically motivated, Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday, as he pushes for inspectors access to suspected former atomic sites.
“There is no political approach toward Iran ... There are issues that need to be addressed ... this does not mean a political approach toward Iran,” Grossi said after meeting Iran’s top nuclear official.
IAEA chief says agency’s Iran approach not political, issues need to be addressed
