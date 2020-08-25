You are here

IAEA chief says agency's Iran approach not political, issues need to be addressed

A handout picture provided by Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization shows Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi attending a meeting with the head of Iran’s atomic agency Ali Akbar Salehi in Tehran on August 25 2020. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

IAEA chief says agency's Iran approach not political, issues need to be addressed

  UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said the agency's approach toward Iran was not politically motivated
Updated 25 August 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief Rafael Grossi said the agency’s approach toward Iran was not politically motivated, Iran’s Students News Agency ISNA reported on Tuesday, as he pushes for inspectors access to suspected former atomic sites.
“There is no political approach toward Iran ... There are issues that need to be addressed ... this does not mean a political approach toward Iran,” Grossi said after meeting Iran’s top nuclear official.

Erdogan's Hamas meeting angers US 

Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Erdogan's Hamas meeting angers US 

  Hamas delegation included wanted terrorist Saleh Al-Arouri
  Washington increasingly concerned about Ankara's links to the Palestinian militants
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The United States condemned the Turkish president on Tuesday for meeting senior figures from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The group, which controls Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization in the US, Europe and several other countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the leaders in Istanbul on Saturday. The Hamas delegation was lead by the head of its political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, and included deputy chief Saleh Al-Arouri  - wanted in the US as a terrorist.

“The United States strongly objects to Turkish President Erdogan hosting two Hamas leaders in Istanbul,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

“President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organization only serves to isolate Turkey from the international community, harms the interests of the Palestinian people, and undercuts global efforts to prevent terrorist attacks launched from Gaza.”

The US is increasingly concerned about Turkey’s growing relationship with Hamas.

In February, Erdogan met Haniyeh, again in Istanbul, for talks on the region.

Both Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Hamas are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist movement that originated in Egypt and has inspired the ideologies of political, militant and extremist groups.

The meeting on Saturday came days after the UAE and Israel announced a deal to set up full diplomatic relations in return for Israel to remove its threat to annex Palestinian land in the West Bank. The West Bank is controlled by Hamas’s secular rival, Fatah.

According to the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website, Al-Arouri, who helped set up Hamas’s military wing, has been linked to several “terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings.”  The US has offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

