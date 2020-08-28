You are here

  • Home
  • Indigenous groups in danger as coronavirus doesn’t spare India’s most remote islands

Indigenous groups in danger as coronavirus doesn’t spare India’s most remote islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to the Jarawas, above, North Sentinelese, Great Andamanese, Onge and Shompen. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y74qq

Updated 28 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

Indigenous groups in danger as coronavirus doesn’t spare India’s most remote islands

  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands are home to five endangered tribes which researchers say have no immunity to diseases from the mainland
  • 20 percent of the Great Andamanese tribe are believed to have contracted COVID-19
Updated 28 August 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in India is threatening the endangered ethnic groups of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials and rights groups confirm.

The federally administered Andaman and Nicobar Islands with a population of 400,000 are an archipelago of 572 islands off the coast of southern India. They are home to five endangered tribes — the Jarawas, North Sentinelese, Great Andamanese, Onge and Shompen — that inhabit the archipelago’s more remote islands. More than 3,000 coronavirus cases and 50 related deaths have been recorded in the archipelago.

“While conducting COVID-19 tests, some Great Andamanese have tested positive with mild symptoms or asymptomatic, of whom three have recovered,” the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration said in a statement to Arab News on Friday, without revealing the total number of coronavirus cases.

Media reports indicate that 13 people from the group categorized by the central government as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) have been infected. According to official data, there remain only 56 members of the Great Andamanese tribe.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands were turned into a prison under British colonial rule in the 19th century. According to Survival International, a rights group working for indigenous and tribal people, when the British settlers arrived in 1858, there were more than 5,000 Great Andamanese living in the islands. Hundreds of them were killed as they tried to defend their territory while many more were wiped out by outbreaks of diseases brought from the mainland by the British.

According to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration statement, the authorities had earlier moved the Great Andamanese to the Strait Island reserve to protect them from the coronavirus by preventing contact with the non-indigenous population. Local commentators, however, expressed doubt in the measures undertaken by the administration.

“If all of the Great Andamanese were shifted to the Strait Island then how did the infection spread there?” said Denis Giles, the editor of Andaman Chronicle, an English-language daily based in Port Blair, the archipelago’s capital. “The infection could have spread through the health workers working with the Great Andamanese. There are reports that five welfare workers working with the Jarawa tribe got infected last month.”

“If 13 in the population of 50-plus are infected, that means more than 20 percent of the population is infected. These are not ordinary people, they are really endangered and very vulnerable to any kind of disease from the outside world. They have not been exposed to the outside world at all.”

Goa-based anthropologist Manish Chandi, whose research of two decades has been focused on the Andaman Nicobar tribes, fears the local government’s inadequate response may destroy the whole tribal population. “It can affect and exterminate the entire population if it is not looked after,” he said, “The Great Andamanese have a population of 50-plus, the Jarwa are 450 people, and they can easily get infected. Once they get infected, their immunity level for such diseases is extremely poor. They are in severe danger.”

Topics: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Great Andamanese COVID-19

Related

World
Virus hits tribe in remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands
World
Indian police struggle to reclaim body of American killed on North Sentinel Island

Pakistani court sentences 3 men on terror financing charges

Updated 28 August 2020
AP

Pakistani court sentences 3 men on terror financing charges

  • The three men are close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the founder and chief of the outlawed group Lashkar-e-Taiba
  • The three men were found guilty of collecting funds for Saeed’s charity organizations
Updated 28 August 2020
AP

MULTAN: A Pakistani court on Wednesday convicted on terror financing charges three associates of a radical cleric wanted by Washington for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
Two of the militants, Malik Zafar Iqbal and Abdul Salam Bhattvi, were sentenced to five years in jail, while the third, Abdul Rehman Makki, received an 18-month sentence from the court in Lahore, the counter-terrorism department said in a statement.
The three men are close associates of Hafiz Saeed, the founder and chief of the outlawed group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was blamed by India for the Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.
The three men were found guilty of collecting funds for Saeed’s charity organizations, Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat, which are alleged fronts for Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Saeed has been serving a 5 1/2-year prison sentence since February after being convicted of financing terrorism.
Since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Topics: Pakistan Lashkar-e-Taiba

Related

Latest updates

Saudi schools prepare for remote learning as new academic year begins
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons
Virus lockdown brings new misery to long-suffering Gaza
Iranian musician faces jail over women dancers and singers
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.