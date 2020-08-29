You are here

New statue of UK's Princess Diana to be installed next year

Princes William and Harry said they had commissioned a statue in honor of their mother. File/AFP
Updated 29 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: A new statue of Britain’s Princess Diana will be installed at Kensington Palace next July on what would have been her 60th birthday, the palace said on Friday, after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2017, Princes William and Harry said they had commissioned a statue in honor of their mother, who died in a Paris car crash more than 20 years ago, to be erected outside the older brother’s official London home, Kensington Palace.

Later that year, they chose sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who produced the image of Queen Elizabeth used on Britain’s coins, to create the statue to commemorate 20 years since Diana’s death.

Diana, the first wife of the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, was killed when the limousine carrying her and her lover Dodi al-Fayed crashed in a Paris tunnel in August 1997.

William was 15 and Harry 12 at the time.

The first permanent memorial to her, a 210-metre (689-foot) long fountain, was launched in Hyde Park in 2004 after years of bureaucratic wrangling and squabbling over the design. The new statue will be unveiled on July 1. 

Iconic VMAs red carpet dresses by Arab designers

Updated 29 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: This year, on Aug. 30, New York City will host the MTV Video Music Awards in person, making it the first awards show to take place in New York since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in early spring. Originally scheduled to take place at Barclays Center, the VMAs have been reorganized to take place at outdoor locations across New York City

With the annual awards show taking place IRL, this means that singers, models and industry insiders will have the opportunity to once again put on their ultimate show-stopping gowns for the occasion. Ahead of the major red carpet event, we highlight the celebrities that wore Arab designers in recent years.

Hailey Bieber wearing Zuhair Murad

Hailey Bieber at the 2017 Video Music Awards. (Shutterstock)


In 2017, the model brought her fashion A-game wearing a sheer, embellished jumpsuit by Beirut-based designer Zuhair Murad.

Cardi B wearing Azzi & Osta

Cardi B at the 2018 Video Music Awards. (AFP)


The “Bodak Yellow”singer accepted the Song of the Summer award wearing an eye-catching red gown by Lebanese label Azzi & Osta at the 2018 VMAs.

Nicki Minaj wearing LaBourjoisie

Nicki Minaj at the 2015 Video Music Awards. (Shutterstock)


For the 2015 Video Music Awards, the hip hop star donned a sparkling, gold-embellished gown from Kuwait-based label LaBourjoisie.

Karlie Kloss wearing Elie Saab

Karlie Kloss at the 2018 Video Music Awards. (AFP)


The 28-year-old model turned heads in a silver-sequined Elie Saab gown with a high slit at the 2018 Video Music Awards.

Winnie Harlow wearing Zuhair Murad

Winnie Harlow at the 2018 Video Music Awards. (AFP)


The Ras Baalbek-born designer found a fan in Canadian model Winnie Harlow, who wore a long-sleeved, jewel-encrusted Zuhair Murad gown for her role as the carpet fashion host in 2018. 

Keke Palmer wearing Yousef Al-Jassmi

Keke Palmer at the 2019 Video Music Awards. (AFP)


The US actress rocked up to the  2019 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles wearing a sunny yellow column gown by Kuwaiti couturier Yousef Al-Jassmi. She accessorized the glamorous look with a rhinestone encrusted 1980s cell phone.

