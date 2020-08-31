You are here

  • Home
  • New tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale

New tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale

People are seen at the Bytedance Technology booth at the Digital China Exhibition in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6krq5

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

New tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale

  • China has revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s new rules around tech exports mean ByteDance’s sale of TikTok’s US operations could need Beijing’s approval, a Chinese trade expert told state media, a requirement that would complicate the forced and politically charged divestment.

ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest short video app TikTok in the United States amid security concerns over the personal data it handles. Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. are among the suitors for the assets, which also includes TikTok’s Canada, New Zealand and Australia operations.

However, China late on Friday revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years. Cui Fan, a professor of international trade at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said the changes would apply to TikTok.

“If ByteDance plans to export related technologies, it should go through the licensing procedures,” Cui said in an interview with Xinhua published on Saturday.

China’s Ministry of Commerce added 23 items — including technologies such as personal information push services based on data analysis and artificial intelligence interactive interface technology — to the restricted list.

It can take up to 30 days to obtain preliminary approval to export the technology.

“We are studying the new regulations that were released Friday. As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the applicable laws, which in this case include those of the United States and China,” ByteDance general counsel Erich Andersen said.

TikTok’s secret weapon is believed to be its recommendation engine that keeps users glued to their screens. This engine, or algorithm, powers TikTok’s “For You” page, which recommends the next video to watch based on an analysis of your behavior.

Cui noted that ByteDance’s development overseas had relied on its domestic technology that provided the core algorithm and said the company may need to transfer software codes or usage rights to the new owner of TikTok from China to overseas.

“Therefore, it is recommended that ByteDance seriously studies the adjusted catalogue and carefully considers whether it is necessary to suspend” negotiations on a sale, he added.

China’s Foreign Ministry has said it opposes the executive orders Trump has placed on TikTok and that Beijing will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.

Topics: Beijing TikTok

Related

Media
TikTok ready to challenge US order banning transactions with the video app
Business & Economy
TikTok sale ‘uncertain’ as Trump ban looms

Sunak considers ‘sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole’

Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

Sunak considers ‘sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole’

  • Tax hikes suggested by Treasury officials could raise ‘an extra £20-30 billion a year’
Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a sweeping set of tax increases to help fix the huge hole in the public finances left by the coronavirus pandemic, two newspapers said.

Tax hikes suggested by Treasury officials could raise an extra £20-30 billion a year, the Telegraph and the Sunday Times reported, and some of them could be announced in an autumn budget statement by Sunak.

However, officials working for Prime Minister Boris Johnson are fiercely opposed to a major tax raid on wealthier voters and want to consider spending cuts instead, the Telegraph said.

Britain’s public debt has passed £2 trillion ($2.7 trillion), pushed up by emergency spending on Sunak’s coronavirus job retention scheme, tax cuts for businesses and consumers and even a dining-out subsidy to coax people back into restaurants.

Sunak has previously said some taxes will need to rise over the medium term.

But he is under pressure to provide more support for employers when the job retention scheme — under which the state has paid 80 percent of salaries for most workers kept on in their jobs — expires at the end of October.

The reported tax increases under consideration ranged from a sharp jump in corporation tax — which is currently far below the international average — cutting incentives for private pension contributions and increasing capital gains tax rates.

The Sunday Times said a reduction in foreign aid was under consideration. The Telegraph said officials were considering an end to a freeze on fuel duty and a tax for online retailers.

The Sunday Times said Sunak was considering a proposal to boost the corporation tax rate to 24 percent from 19 percent to raise £12 billion next year, rising to £17 billion in 2023-24.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation about tax changes ahead of fiscal events.” Britain’s economy shrank by a record 20 percent in the second quarter, the largest decline of any big country. There have been signs of a bounce-back but unemployment is expected to rise sharply as the job retention scheme is wound down.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank, said it was too soon to raise taxes because of the uncertainty over the economy. The economy also faces a possible shock if London and Brussels fail to strike a trade deal soon on the relationship with the European Union once a Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year.

“The trick they need to play in this budget is to get the right level of stimulus as opposed to the reverse, whilst persuading people that they are taking seriously the need to deal with the deficit in the medium run,” he told The Telegraph.

Topics: United Kingdom COVID-19 Tax hike

Related

World
Third UK COVID-19 vaccine reaches human trial stage
World
UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Daesh “Beatles“

Latest updates

New tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale
Students in Saudi Arabia begin the new school year with some uncertainty
Sunak considers ‘sweeping tax hikes to plug UK COVID-19 hole’
Virus forces London tourist guides to adapt
Coronavirus lockdowns give major boost to global e-commerce

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.