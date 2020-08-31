You are here

Denied permits, Palestinians raze own homes in Jerusalem

A relative of the Palestinian Shalalda family watches as an excavator demolishes their family home in Al-Tur in East Jerusalem. The Israeli authorities regularly raze Palestinian homes on their own lands if they lack construction permits. (AFP)
JERUSALEM: Palestinian Alaa Borqan preferred to tear down his own house in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem after a court ruled that it was constructed illegally and must be demolished.
The 35-year-old was given two options: To destroy his four-bedroom home in the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood himself, or to let the city council do it and then send him the bill.
The Israeli authorities regularly raze homes built by Palestinians on their own lands in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank if they lack Israeli construction permits.
The catch, according to an UN study, is that such permits are “virtually impossible” to obtain and the result is a chronic housing shortage.
“I applied to city hall for a building permit, but without success,” Borqan told AFP.
“I spent around 75,000 shekels ($22,000) on legal fees and on a ground survey,” he said.
Ben Avrahami, an adviser to the city authorities on East Jerusalem, said that every case is handled strictly according to the law.
“The demolitions are being carried out by order of an Israeli court and are subject to careful legal scrutiny,” he said.
Borqan, a father of four, however said he was dismayed after he hired a bulldozer that tore down his own house in front of his eyes.
He said he had invested all his savings in the building, taking on a debt of 800,000 shekels and putting in four years of work.
The court, which ruled the structure illegal because it was built without a permit, fined him 60,000 shekels for the offense.
He now lives with his family in a house that he rents for 2,800 shekels a month.
Standing in the rubble of his former house, he recounted “how difficult it is to demolish (a home) with one’s own hands.”
According to city hall, 44 houses have been demolished in East Jerusalem since the start of this year.
Some owners prefer to raze their homes themselves to avoid having to pay sometimes thousands of shekels to the city’s demolition crews.
Under Israeli occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War, East Jerusalem is home to around 300,000 Palestinians and 200,000 Jewish settlers.
Palestinians charge that the true purpose of the permit regime is to empty the city of its Palestinian inhabitants. The UN’s Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) noted in an April 2019 report that in East Jerusalem “a restrictive planning regime applied by Israel makes it virtually impossible for Palestinians to obtain building permits.”
“At least one-third of all Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem lack an Israeli-issued building permit, potentially placing over 100,000 residents at risk of displacement,” it added.
OCHA says that only 13 percent of east Jerusalem is designated for Palestinian construction, much of which is already built up, while 35 percent has been allocated to Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law.
According to the director of the Jerusalem Center for Economic and Social Rights, Ziad Hammuri, the self-demolitions are “humiliating” and “have considerable psychological effects” on families, in addition to heavy financial costs.
But many Palestinians still prefer to demolish their property themselves, fearing arrest if they are unable to pay the city’s demolition bill or fines.
On July 2, the Shalalda family also demolished their home, a two-bedroomed apartment in A-Tur.
It is “very difficult, a dream has been destroyed,” lamented Sara Shalalda, a mother of six.
“We were about to move in, we didn’t want to have to pay rent anymore.”
According to OCHA, 65 children were displaced and 85 others variously affected by self-demolitions in east Jerusalem in the first six months of the year.
Palestinians lack 30,000 to 40,000 housing units, rents are high, and building permits are expensive, said Mahmud Zahaykeh of the Jerusalem Housing Union.
“The average rent is $800 and a building permit for an apartment can cost $50,000,” he added.
“Only 20 percent of residents obtain permits, and the process can take five years.”
Avrahami says the city grants around 250 building permits to Palestinians each year.
Borqan had hoped to be among the lucky ones but his hopes were dashed.
“They don’t want us to stay,” he said, referring to Israel.
“But we are not going to move.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an alliance of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, inks a peace deal with the government. (AFP)
Updated 7 min ago
AFP

Sudan rebels agree to key peace deal with government

  • Two movements rejected part of the deal — a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdelwahid Nour, and a wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), headed by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu
Updated 7 min ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main rebel alliance has agreed to a peace deal with the government aimed at ending 17 years of conflict, official news agency SUNA said on Sunday.
The Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), an alliance of rebel groups from the western region of Darfur and the southern states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile, inked a peace agreement with the government late on Saturday.
A formal signing ceremony is set to take place on Monday in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, which has hosted and helped mediate the long-running talks since late 2019.
Senior government officials and rebel leaders “signed their initials on protocols on security arrangements” and other issues late Saturday, SUNA reported.
However, two key holdout rebel forces have refused to take part in the deal.
The final agreement covers key issues around security, land ownership, transitional justice, power sharing, and the return of people who fled their homes due to war.
It also provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and the integration of their fighters into the national army.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several ministers flew to Juba on Sunday, the news agency said, where he met with South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

SPEEDREAD

A formal signing ceremony is set to take place on Monday in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan, which has hosted and helped mediate the long-running talks since late 2019.

Hamdok said that finding a deal had taken longer than first hoped after a initial agreement in September 2019.
“At the Juba declaration in September, everyone expected peace to be signed within two or three months, but ...we realized that the questions were of one great complexity,” Hamdok said.
“However, we were able to accomplish this great work, and this is the start of peace building.”
The rebel forces took up arms against what they said was the economic and political marginalization by the government in Khartoum.
They are largely drawn from non-Arab minority groups that long railed against Arab domination of successive governments in Khartoum, including that of toppled ruler Omar Bashir.
About 300,000 people have been killed in Darfur since rebels took up arms there in 2003, according to the United Nations.
Conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile erupted in 2011, following unresolved issues from bitter fighting there in Sudan’s 1983-2005 civil war.
Forging peace with rebels has been a cornerstone of Sudan’s transitional government, which came to power in the months after Bashir’s overthrow in April 2019 on the back of mass protests against his rule.
Two movements rejected part of the deal — a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Abdelwahid Nour, and a wing of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), headed by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu.
Previous peace accords in Sudan, including one signed in Nigeria in 2006 and another signed in Qatar in 2010, have fallen through over the years.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum

