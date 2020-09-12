You are here

  • Home
  • Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads

Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads

Istanbul said the coronavirus restrictions were needed because people were not adequately heeding precautions like physical distancing and confirmed virus cases have increased. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ryhv

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads

  • Governor’s office also reintroduces a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces
  • Coronavirus infections and deaths began increasing in Turkey after the government loosened restrictions on public activity in June
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: The governor of Istanbul has banned boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey’s most populous city.
The governor’s office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces. A statement from the office late Friday said the restrictions were needed because people were not adequately heeding precautions like physical distancing and confirmed virus cases have increased.
Coronavirus infections and deaths began increasing in Turkey after the government loosened restrictions on public activity in June, returning to levels last seen in mid-May.
On Friday, the Health Ministry announced 56 more deaths and 1,671 new cases, bringing the country’s total death toll in the pandemic to 6,951 and cases to nearly 290,000.
Officials have cited engagement parties and weddings as a key source for new infections and introduced restrictions on social gatherings. Some turned to holding celebrations on party boats that cruise Istanbul’s scenic Bosporus strait, which bisects the city of about 16 million.

Topics: Istanbul Turkey Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
‘Turkish government is keeping key COVID-19 patient figures under wraps’
Middle-East
Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported as hospitalizations swell

Outdated ordnance cause of Jordanian military depot blast

An explosion at a military ammunition depot rocked Zarqa, Jordan. (AFP)
Updated 12 September 2020
Daoud Kuttab

Outdated ordnance cause of Jordanian military depot blast

  • Officials reveal massive explosion happened in remote and unpopulated area of the country
Updated 12 September 2020
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Out-of-date mortar ammunition was the source of a huge blast at a Jordanian military installation on Friday, officials have revealed.

The early morning explosion at the remote mountain depot outside the industrial city of Zarqa was reportedly heard 30 km away.
A Jordanian military spokesman told the official news agency Petra that the blast happened in an area that was uninhibited. There were no reports of any injuries.
“The explosion took place in the Tafeh area due to outdated mortars that were being dismantled in an area void of any population,” he said.
Maamoun Abu Nuwwar, a retired two-star air force general, told Arab News that the Jordanian army had acted quickly to close off the area.
Retired Maj. Gen. Imad Mayyah, who in the past has supervised the dismantling of landmines, said the mortars had been stored correctly. “It is known that they should be stored underground or deep in mountain areas far away from populated areas.”
Mayyah added that high temperatures could have contributed to the detonation and called for immediate safety checks to be carried out on other items of stored ordnance.
Amjad Adaileh, the Jordanian minister of media affairs, had originally said the explosion had been caused by an electrical fault but later on Friday official army spokesman, Talal Al-Ghaban, told Al-Mamlaka TV that there had been no electricity supply to the warehouse where the blast took place.
While the incident attracted live international media coverage, Jordan’s TV stations were criticized for not running real-time images of the fire.
Nidal Mansour, founder of the Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists, told Arab News that reporters had a responsibility to keep the public informed.
“The media should not be silent and must report what they are sure of. The government must give an initial report of what happened. They can say an explosion occurred without having known the cause of it,” Mansour said.

Topics: Jordan Israel

Related

Middle-East
Israel razing more Palestinian homes despite virus: UN
Special
Middle-East
Divide between Turks and Syrian refugees widening, survey shows

Latest updates

Istanbul introduces limits to gatherings as coronavirus spreads
Pompeo: Up to Afghans to determine political system during peace talks
India’s coronavirus cases cross 4.6 million after record surge
TWITTER POLL: Over 80% of voters say cyber-bullying should be criminalized
‘Mass fatalities’ feared in US wildfires that has killed at least 16

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.